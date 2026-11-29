Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have requested and been granted permission to interview two of the CFL’s top defensive coordinators to be their next head coach.

According to a report from TSN’s Farhan Lalji, the B.C. Lions have approved a request to speak with Mike Benevides, while the Edmonton Elks have done the same for J.C. Sherritt.

Benevides took over as the Lions’ defensive coordinator in 2025 after two seasons as their special teams coordinator. In 2026, he helped the team recover from a 1-5 start to reach the West Final, finishing as the second-ranked overall defence in the CFL. A B.C. player has won Most Outstanding Defensive Player in each of the past two years: Mathieu Betts in 2025 and Darnell Sankey in 2026.

The Toronto native has previous head coaching experience, taking over the top job with the Lions in 2012 after Wally Buono retired from the sidelines. He went 33-21 over three seasons at the helm but failed to win a playoff game, resulting in his dismissal following the 2014 campaign.

Benevides has a long history in B.C. dating back to 2003, when he began his first stint as special teams coordinator. He went on to serve as defensive coordinator from 2008 to 2011. The York University product later had stints as defensive coordinator with the Edmonton Elks (2016-18) and Ottawa Redblacks (2020-22), before returning to B.C.

Sherritt was hired as the Elks’ defensive coordinator in 2025. After initial struggles, he transformed the Green and Gold into the CFL’s top-ranked defence in 2026, helping them to a first-place finish in the West Division and a victory in the 113th Grey Cup.

Sherritt spent the 2024 season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, serving as linebackers coach and run game coordinator. Prior to joining the Green and White, he spent four years working in the NCAA at Washington State, Auburn, and Cal Poly with roles including defensive analyst, linebackers coach, and defensive coordinator. The 38-year-old first entered the coaching ranks as a linebackers coach with the Calgary Stampeders in 2019.

The Truckee, Calif. native played eight seasons in the CFL with the Edmonton. He recorded 528 tackles, 15 sacks, 14 interceptions, and seven fumble recoveries in 109 career games. He was named the league’s Most Outstanding Defensive Player in 2012 and won the Grey Cup in 2015 with the Green and Gold.

Winnipeg is in search of a head coach following the firing of Mike O’Shea on November 19. The North Bay, Ont., native was the winningest head coach in Blue Bombers history, going 126-86 over 12 seasons and leading the club to five consecutive Grey Cup appearances, winning in 2019 and 2021. The 56-year-old was named the league’s Coach of the Year in both 2021 and 2022.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers finished fourth in the West Division standings at 9-9 in 2026. The team defeated the Toronto Argonauts in the East Semi-Final but lost to the Montreal Alouettes in the East Final.

Offensive tackle Jarell Broxton won Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, returner Trey Vaval won Most Outstanding Special Teams Player, running back Brady Oliveira was a finalist for Most Outstanding Canadian, and defensive back Major Williams was a finalist for Most Outstanding Rookie. The team had five All-CFL selections, including Oliveira, Broxton, defensive lineman Jake Ceresna, halfback Evan Holm, and Vaval.