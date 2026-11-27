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Longtime CFL assistant coach Andre Bolduc is returning to the Université de Sherbrooke to serve as their offensive coordinator, according to a report from Sebastien Lajoie of La Tribune.

The 55-year-old previously served as head coach of the Vert et Or from 2007 until 2011. Bolduc led Sherbrooke to the postseason three times, winning the first playoff game in program history in 2010. He was the RSEQ coach of the year in 2011.

After stepping down to spend more time with family, Bolduc returned to coaching in 2014, this time at the professional level. He would go on to spend a decade in different roles with the Montreal Alouettes, including running backs coach, assistant head coach, receivers coach, special teams coach, and offensive assistant.

Bolduc joined the Saskatchewan Roughriders as running backs coach and run-game coordinator in 2023, then the Calgary Stampeders as running backs coach in 2024. His last job in the CFL was as running backs coach for the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in 2025.

The native of Alma, Que. played six years in the CFL as a receiver and running back with Ottawa, Edmonton, and Montreal. He served as a special teams captain for the Alouettes in 1999 and 2000.

Bolduc started his coaching career as the offensive coordinator with the Université de Montréal in 2002, then went to College Montmorency as head coach for two seasons.

The Vert et Or finished 1-7 in 2026, missing the RSEQ playoffs. The school’s previous offensive coordinator, Maxime Gauthier, was not retained as a result.