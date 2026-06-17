Calgary Stampeders bring back Savio Frazier

Photo: Blair Takahashi/COACHTAK/3DownNation. All rights reserved. Photo credit: Blair Takahashi/COACHTAK

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Savio Frazier, the team announced on Wednesday. He was previously released by the team on May 13.

The six-foot, 295-pound native of Hampton, Ga. finished his collegiate career at Miami University in Ohio in 2024, where he played 14 games and made seven starts. He recorded 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks to be named the team’s defensive newcomer of the year.

The 23-year-old previously played three seasons at Mercer University in Macon, Ga. Over 33 games, he made 74 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

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Two of Calgary’s top defensive linemen, Jaylon Hutchings (hamstring) and Folarin Orimolade (Achilles), missed the team’s season-opener in Week 1. Both were full participants in practice on Tuesday, though it remains unclear if they will play in Week 3.

Rookie defensive lineman Elijah Hills did not practice on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury.

The Calgary Stampeders (0-1) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (1-0) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 20 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a come-from-behind win over the B.C. Lions, while the Stampeders spent Week 2 on bye.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 15 degrees and a 70 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina or 770 CHQR in Calgary.