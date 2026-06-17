Connect with us

Calgary Stampeders

Calgary Stampeders bring back Savio Frazier

Helmet
Photo: Blair Takahashi/COACHTAK/3DownNation. All rights reserved. Photo credit: Blair Takahashi/COACHTAK

The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Savio Frazier, the team announced on Wednesday. He was previously released by the team on May 13.

The six-foot, 295-pound native of Hampton, Ga. finished his collegiate career at Miami University in Ohio in 2024, where he played 14 games and made seven starts. He recorded 24 tackles, five tackles for loss, and 2.5 sacks to be named the team’s defensive newcomer of the year.

The 23-year-old previously played three seasons at Mercer University in Macon, Ga. Over 33 games, he made 74 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble, and two fumble recoveries.

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3 p.m.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.

Two of Calgary’s top defensive linemen, Jaylon Hutchings (hamstring) and Folarin Orimolade (Achilles), missed the team’s season-opener in Week 1. Both were full participants in practice on Tuesday, though it remains unclear if they will play in Week 3.

Rookie defensive lineman Elijah Hills did not practice on Tuesday due to a hamstring injury.

The Calgary Stampeders (0-1) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (1-0) at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 20 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Roughriders are coming off a come-from-behind win over the B.C. Lions, while the Stampeders spent Week 2 on bye.

The weather forecast in Calgary calls for a high of 15 degrees and a 70 percent chance of showers. The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina or 770 CHQR in Calgary.

Upcoming Game Friday, June 19

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Breaking down Samuel Emilus’ hat trick vs. B.C. Lions

John Hodge

New Orleans Saints waive former CFL receiver Damien Alford

JC Abbott

‘It was a low hit’: Nathan Rourke ‘confused’ by missed call on B.C. Lions’ final drive in loss to Riders

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Argos-Alouettes total, B.C. Lions underdogs against Riders

Sign up for the 3DownNation daily newsletter

Sign up to be updated with all the latest news, offers, and special announcements.

Bell Media, DAZN, YouTube graphic

News

CFL signs six-year broadcast agreements with Bell Media and DAZN; YouTube named platform partner in 2027

Halifax stadium

News

$1.5 billion Halifax stadium, entertainment district proposal renews CFL expansion hopes

Keon Hatcher Sr.

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: how teams stack up entering full preseason slate

Casey Sayles

B.C. Lions

Casey Sayles opens up on ‘unprofessional’ release by Tiger-Cats, decision to sign with B.C. Lions

CFL football

B.C. Lions

Have CFL teams lost season ticket holders due to rule changes?

Terry Wilson

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers release disgruntled QB Terry Wilson

CBS Sports Network and CFL

News

CFL unveils broadcast schedule for final year of American TV deal with CBS Sports Network

Terry Wilson

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Veteran QB Terry Wilson leaves Winnipeg Blue Bombers, added to suspended list

Colisee

News

CFL, Quebec City investors talking $350 million stadium on Colisée site: report

Brayden Schager

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Former Hawaii QB Brayden Schager shines for Saskatchewan Roughriders in first CFL action

Missed catch

Saskatchewan Roughriders

The good, the bad, and the dumb of the Saskatchewan Roughriders’ preseason loss to Calgary

Jake Maier

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks officially name Jake Maier starting quarterback for 2026, demote Dru Brown

DAZN

News

DAZN’s CFL streams will feature ‘unique voice,’ new broadcast crew

Stewart Johnston

News

Commissioner Stewart Johnston confirms new CFL media rights deals represent ‘significant increase’ in broadcast compensation

Jacques Tanguay

News

Laval Rouge et Or president Jacques Tanguay ‘ardent supporter’ for CFL expansion to Quebec City if stadium included

Grey Cup

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL best bets: Grey Cup odds

Taylor Elgersma

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Taylor Elgersma hit-and-miss in Winnipeg Blue Bombers preseason loss to Roughriders (& eight other thoughts)

Greg Junior

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL power rankings: Hamilton Tiger-Cats tumble after Week 1 loss

3DownNation Podcast


 


Our Top Stories