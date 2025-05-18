Winnipeg Blue Bombers sign Wake Forest DL Kevin Pointer

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive lineman Kevin Pointer to their training camp roster.

The six-foot-one, 285-pound defensive tackle has played in 43 games over the past four seasons at Wake Forest University, compiling 89 total tackles, 21 tackles for loss, seven sacks, five batted passes, and one interception. In 2024, he was named an honourable mention All-ACC selection after setting a career-high with four sacks.

Pointer began his collegiate career at the University of Louisiana at Monroe in 2019. After redshirting his first season, the Jonesboro, Ark. native registered 38 total tackles and 7.5 tackles for loss in 2020 before transferring.

The Bombers will open their preseason on Saturday, May 24 when they host the Saskatchewan Roughriders.