The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have signed veteran Canadian running back Johnny Augustine, making him the eighth player to follow general manager Ted Goveia from Winnipeg.

The 31-year-old spent the last six seasons with the Blue Bombers, dressing for 93 regular season games and winning two Grey Cups. The native of Welland, Ont. has carried 222 times for 1,270 rushing yards and three touchdowns while recording 17 receptions for 169 receiving yards and another major. He has also played a significant role on special teams, registering 22 tackles.

The five-foot-nine, 202-pound back went unselected in the 2017 CFL Draft despite being ranked on the final Top 20 prospect list. He had cups of coffee with Edmonton and Saskatchewan as a free agent before carving out a career in Winnipeg.

Prior to his CFL career, Augustine played five seasons at the University of Guelph from 2013 to 2017. He carried 483 times for 2,742 yards and 28 touchdowns over that span.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats finished fourth in the East Division in 2024 with a record of 7-11, missing the playoffs for the first time since 2017. The team will open its 2025 regular season by visiting the Calgary Stampeders at McMahon Stadium on Saturday, June 7 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.