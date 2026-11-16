Photo: Ryan Meyer/Cincinnati Bengals Athletics

Dohnte Meyers has officially scored his first NFL touchdown.

The 26-year-old caught a 15-yard strike from franchise quarterback Joe Burrow moments before halftime to give the Cincinnati Bengals a 24-3 lead over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. He celebrated the score with a special dance.

This Dohnte Meyers’ TD and celly is tough 🔥 PITvsCIN on NBC/Peacock

Stream on @NFLPlus https://t.co/FS2uVAnPnv — NFL (@NFL) November 16, 2026

The five-foot-eleven, 186-pound target finished the game with two receptions for 20 yards and one score. The Bengals won 38-18 to maintain first place in the AFC North.

In a video released by the team on social media, Meyers was given a game ball by head coach Zac Taylor and asked to break down the team postgame.

The NFL rookie established himself as a fan favourite following Cincinnati’s first preseason game, when Burrow revealed that the receiver drove seven hours overnight from Atlanta to attend a last-minute throwing session ahead of training camp.

The native of Brooklyn, N.Y. has caught 20 passes for 242 yards and one touchdown through nine regular-season games this year, making two starts. He has also rushed twice for 26 yards, returned 13 punts for 101 yards, and 31 kickoffs for 818 yards.

Last year, Meyers caught 65 passes for 1,056 yards and eight touchdowns with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. He was named All-West Division and helped the club win the 112th Grey Cup over the Montreal Alouettes.

The Cincinnati Bengals (7-2) will visit the Washington Commanders (3-5-1) on Monday, Nov. 23 with kickoff scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET.