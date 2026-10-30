Connect with us

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions down CFL award finalist for West Semi-Final

Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions have made several substantial changes to their defensive lineup ahead of Saturday’s West Semi-Final clash with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Weak-side linebacker Parker McKenna has been ruled out with a head injury for the home team, providing a devastating blow to the defence. The 25-year-old had been a key part of the unit’s resurgence, collecting 75 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles, and three batted passes. He finished second in voting for the Most Outstanding Rookie award, losing out to Toronto’s Tyler Kahmann.

Veteran Canadian linebacker Adam Konar, who recently turned 33 years old, has been given the start. In 17 games this season, he has made just three defensive tackles, while adding seven more on special teams. Ben Hladik, who began the season as the starter, is listed as a backup behind Darnell Sankey.

3DownNation.com staff
Pick
B.C. Lions
-6.5
Bet now
 

The Lions will also be without starting field cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver, who tweaked a hip in practice. 34-year-old Garry Peters, who has appeared in just two games this season due to injury, will get the start. Ronald Kent Jr. will also remain at field halfback after losing his spot earlier in the year. West Division All-CFL selection Deontai Williams will return to the nickel spot, with Canadian Cristophe Beaulieu stepping back into a backup role.

B.C. will get the benefit of a return on the defensive line, as nose tackle Jonah Tavai is back from a thigh injury. He’ll be backed up by recent signee Tomasi Laulile, as the Lions battle injuries to backup options Nathan Cherry, David Gusta, and T.J. Burke.

Offensively, the regular starting unit is intact, including the return of fullback Riley Pickett. However, returner Seven McGee, who made his return to the lineup last week, has once again been sidelined by a foot injury. It is unclear how the Lions will handle his absence, as they have rotated through half a dozen returners this season.

The B.C. Lions (10-8) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-8) for the West Semi-Final at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, October 31, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. The teams met three times during the regular season, with Saskatchewan winning the matchup in Regina, and B.C. winning both games in Vancouver.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.

Graphic courtesy: B.C. Lions

3DownNation Newsletter

Today’s CFL news in your inbox every day at 3pm.

By signing up you agree to receive daily emails from 3DownNation, as well as our terms of service and privacy policy. Unsubscribe anytime. 1900 Rose St, Regina SK S4P 0A9.
Next Games Saturday, October 31

From 3DownNation Experts

Justin Dunk

Chad Kelly ends NFL aspirations, touts Toronto as best city in North America

John Hodge

Official: Dru Brown to start East Semi-Final for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

JC Abbott

B.C. Lions’ award-nominated linebacking duo draw Hall of Fame comparisons despite playoff status uncertainty

Adam Chernoff

Adam Chernoff’s CFL picks: Mike O’Shea lacks understanding of basic math

B.C. Lions

3DownNation CFL picks straight-up & against the spread: East & West Semi-Final

B.C. Lions

Andrew McInnis’ CFL picks: Toronto can take advantage of Winnipeg’s quarterback questions

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks sign general manager Ed Hervey to contract extension

Edmonton Elks

CFL unveils three finalists for 2026 Coach of the Year

Calgary Stampeders

Nathan Rourke, Davis Alexander headline 2026 Divisional All-CFL selections

Dave Dickenson

Calgary Stampeders

Dave Dickenson back with Calgary Stampeders for 2027

Nelson Lokombo

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders without starting safety for West Semi-Final

Saskatchewan Roughriders

CFL unveils logo for 114th Grey Cup in Regina

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Nathan Cherry fined by CFL for unnecessary roughness on Zach Collaros

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Official: Dru Brown to start East Semi-Final for Winnipeg Blue Bombers

June Jones

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Former Hamilton Tiger-Cats head coach June Jones dead at 73

Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Hamilton Tiger-Cats enter offseason with 20 pending free agents

Toronto Argonauts

Tyler Kahmann named 2026 CFL Most Outstanding Rookie

Toronto Argonauts

Chad Kelly ends NFL aspirations, touts Toronto as best city in North America

Brett Rypien

Ottawa Redblacks

Ottawa Redblacks add veteran NFL QB, nephew of Canadian-born Super Bowl MVP to negotiation list

Ottawa Redblacks

Ryan Dinwiddie expects Ottawa Redblacks to hire new de facto GM

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sign Lorenzo Burns to contract extension

Montreal Alouettes

3DownNation CFL power rankings: bring on the Grey Cup playoffs

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders stick in West Division, Winnipeg Blue Bombers to crossover as CFL playoff bracket finalized

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions to host 2026 CFL West Semi-Final

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Riders get what Corey Mace wanted, but beware the Lions at BC Place (& other thoughts)

Calgary Stampeders

Let the wait commence: Calgary Stampeders need help after beating B.C. (& five other thoughts)

Jack Coan

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders to start Jack Coan, rest Trevor Harris against Elks

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders, Winnipeg Blue Bombers can clinch playoff spots in Week 20

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions clinch 2026 CFL playoff berth with win over Redblacks

Edmonton Elks

Edmonton Elks owner Deb Thompson encourages fans to set aside name change grievances, return for playoffs

Toronto Argonauts

Toronto Argonauts make 15 roster changes against Alouettes

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Zach Collaros wants to continue CFL career in 2027

Josh Hagerty

B.C. Lions

B.C. Lions release Josh Hagerty after internal review

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders make four roster changes against Stampeders

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes sell out East Final

Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Winnipeg Blue Bombers clinch final 2026 CFL playoff spot

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release kicker Dawson Hodge

Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders could play Trevor Harris despite playoff clinch

Montreal Alouettes

Montreal Alouettes flip the script, crush Blue Bombers to clinch East Division (& eight other thoughts)

Saskatchewan Roughriders

‘Call me delirious’: Trevor Harris still believes in Saskatchewan Roughriders despite late-season frustrations

3DownNation Podcast

CFL East & West Semi-Final picks

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for the East and West Semi-Finals. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Analyzing Chad Kelly's $1 million per year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott break down the five-year contract extension between Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. The trio analyze which side got the better deal, what it means for both parties,…

All access: Chad Kelly signs five-year contract extension with Toronto Argonauts

Justin Dunk goes one-on-one with Chris Lambiris, who negotiated a ground-breaking five-year contract extension between franchise quarterback Chad Kelly and the Toronto Argonauts. Listeners will also hear the media scrums from Kelly, Argonauts general manager…

CFL playoff matchups, Redblacks hire Morreale, year-end awards

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the finalized CFL playoff picture, the Ottawa Redblacks hiring Mike Morreale as their new president, a change to year-end awards, the level of play from young quarterbacks…

Week 21 CFL picks and predictions

John Hodge and JC Abbott make their picks straight-up and against the spread for Week 21 in the Canadian Football League. Inquiries: https://redcircle.com/brandsPrivacy & Opt-Out: https://redcircle.com/privacy

Ottawa Redblacks president Mike Morreale shares vision for future

Mike Morreale shares how he came to become the new president of the Ottawa Redblacks, the review process he'll undertake for the team's coaching and personnel staff, how he plans to connect with the local…

Kareame Cotton moving up U Sports record book with Windsor Lancers

Kareame Cotton sits down with 3DownNation reporter John Hodge to discuss how he came to join the Windsor Lancers, and what's allowed him to reach the record book as a first-year starter at quarterback. Inquiries:…

Redblacks finally win, Argos botch clock, Elks and Riders clinch

Justin Dunk, John Hodge, and JC Abbott discuss the Ottawa Redblacks finally winning their first game of 2026, the Toronto Argonauts botching their late-game clock management, the Edmonton Elks clinching first place in the West…

View all episodes →

 


Our Top Stories