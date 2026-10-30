B.C. Lions down CFL award finalist for West Semi-Final

Photo courtesy: Steven Chang/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions have made several substantial changes to their defensive lineup ahead of Saturday’s West Semi-Final clash with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Weak-side linebacker Parker McKenna has been ruled out with a head injury for the home team, providing a devastating blow to the defence. The 25-year-old had been a key part of the unit’s resurgence, collecting 75 defensive tackles, six special teams tackles, four tackles for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles, and three batted passes. He finished second in voting for the Most Outstanding Rookie award, losing out to Toronto’s Tyler Kahmann.

Veteran Canadian linebacker Adam Konar, who recently turned 33 years old, has been given the start. In 17 games this season, he has made just three defensive tackles, while adding seven more on special teams. Ben Hladik, who began the season as the starter, is listed as a backup behind Darnell Sankey.

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The Lions will also be without starting field cornerback Stantley Thomas-Oliver, who tweaked a hip in practice. 34-year-old Garry Peters, who has appeared in just two games this season due to injury, will get the start. Ronald Kent Jr. will also remain at field halfback after losing his spot earlier in the year. West Division All-CFL selection Deontai Williams will return to the nickel spot, with Canadian Cristophe Beaulieu stepping back into a backup role.

B.C. will get the benefit of a return on the defensive line, as nose tackle Jonah Tavai is back from a thigh injury. He’ll be backed up by recent signee Tomasi Laulile, as the Lions battle injuries to backup options Nathan Cherry, David Gusta, and T.J. Burke.

Offensively, the regular starting unit is intact, including the return of fullback Riley Pickett. However, returner Seven McGee, who made his return to the lineup last week, has once again been sidelined by a foot injury. It is unclear how the Lions will handle his absence, as they have rotated through half a dozen returners this season.

The B.C. Lions (10-8) will host the Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-8) for the West Semi-Final at BC Place Stadium on Saturday, October 31, with kickoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m. ET. The teams met three times during the regular season, with Saskatchewan winning the matchup in Regina, and B.C. winning both games in Vancouver.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 620 CKRM in Regina and 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver.