Ottawa Redblacks sign former NFL player Josh Butler

Photo: Dallas Cowboys

The Ottawa Redblacks have signed American defensive back Josh Butler, the team announced on Monday.

The six-foot, 182-pound defender played six regular-season games over three recent years with the Dallas Cowboys, recording 26 total tackles, five pass knockdowns, and one sack. He made three starts. According to Spotrac, he earned $1.3 million playing in the NFL.

The native of Mesquite, Texas originally went unselected in the 2020 NFL Draft. He played for the Conquerors of The Spring League in 2021 and with the USFL’s Michigan Panthers in 2023.

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The 29-year-old played collegiately at Michigan State University, where he tallied 54 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, 11 pass knockdowns, and one sack in 44 games.

The Ottawa Redblacks (0-16) will host the Toronto Argonauts (9-7) on Friday, October 16 with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.