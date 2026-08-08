Ottawa Redblacks rolled by Riders in Regina (& 10 other thoughts)

Photo courtesy: Ottawa Redblacks

Despite making some dramatic changes in the wake of last week’s blowout loss, Friday’s result was depressingly familiar. Yet again, the Ottawa Redblacks made a handful of costly mental mistakes. Yet again, the defence fell apart late in the game. And yet again, Ryan Dinwiddie’s squad was on the wrong end of a lopsided loss, this time falling 42-20 to the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Regina.

Here are all my thoughts on the game.

Going nowhere fast

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Coming into the game, the Redblacks’ offence was generating the fewest first downs in the league, had scored the fewest touchdowns, was averaging a league-low 6.06 yards per play, and had turned over the ball a league-high 23 times.

Against Saskatchewan, those trends continued.

Although they ran 58 plays, Ottawa averaged just 6.1 yards per play. Dinwiddie’s team also turned the ball over another four times, thanks to a pair of fumbles, an interception and a turnover on downs.

What’s killing the offence — aside from the mental mistakes like offensive linemen missing basic blocks — is no semblance of a running game. Dinwiddie worked in play-action and RPOs (Run/Pass Options) and found some success, but it was surprising to see the defence bite given the Redblacks haven’t had a real run game all season long. After the first quarter, Ottawa had eight rushing yards. They finished the game with a total of 12.

Incredibly, despite a wholly unbalanced attack — Dinwiddie handed the ball off to his running backs seven times versus the 46 times he asked his quarterbacks to drop back and pass — the Redblacks were actually extremely good on second down, converting 64 percent of their second down opportunities.

Yet, as much as moving the chains and keeping drives alive is good, it doesn’t mean anything if you can’t convert those possessions into points. And of Ottawa’s 11 possessions, just three ended with scores. The other eight were split into four turnovers and four punts.

With no true need to respect the run, opposing defences have been able to drop extra men into coverage, which in turn makes passing the ball all the more difficult. That’s why until the Redblacks get at least one of their running backs going, the offence will continue to work with one hand tied behind their backs.

Speaking of quarterback play…

Meeting the moment

If you were a member of R-Nation who chose not to watch the game and only checked the box score Saturday morning, you’d see that Jake Maier had another 300+ yard game — his fourth of the season — while completing 72 percent of his passes with two touchdowns and an interception. While respectable, those numbers don’t really tell the story.

Maier was once again solid, if unspectacular. While it should be acknowledged that the lack of a run game is making his life more difficult, along with leaky pass protection at times, if the Redblacks are going to get into the win column, they need the man under centre to come up clutch, and right now, he’s not.

A prime example came in the second quarter. Facing third-and-four on Saskatchewan’s 20-yard line, the Redblacks lined up to go for it due to the fact that they had no long snapper for the field goal attempt. Centre Sean McEwen whiffed on his block, which rushed the throw, but that doesn’t change the fact that receiver Cade McDonald was wide open on the goal line. Instead of a touchdown, Maier’s ball was underthrown and led to a turnover on downs.

Another came early in the fourth quarter. Despite trailing by 14, the Redblacks had possession and were marching. McDonald looked to have gotten behind the defence, yet Maier’s pass was again underthrown and picked off. Saskatchewan turned the turnover into a touchdown and things only spiralled from there.

Jonathan Edouard makes a diving interception and the Riders take over! 🗓️: REDBLACKS vs. Roughriders LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/DHmmVSYkeI — CFL (@CFL) August 8, 2026

Aside from needing to be better in weighty moments, Maier also needs to figure out how to generate explosive plays. Ottawa’s longest pass of the night was merely 27 yards, and on the season, Maier is only completing 43 percent of the passes he attempts when pushing the ball 20+ yards down the field.

While some fans in the nation’s capital might be keen to see the 29-year-old benched, the reality is that turning the offence over to McLeod Bethel-Thompson likely doesn’t change much. MBT completed two of the three passes he attempted in his brief appearance, before being sacked and fumbling the ball.

American rookie Bryson Barnes would be another option, but after watching Caleb Evans and Dustin Crum get extended looks in recent seasons, R-Nation should know better than anyone the rollercoaster that comes with rushing a younger quarterback.

For now, Maier remains Ottawa’s best option under centre, but he needs to find another level.

Bright spots

Even with the release of three-time All-CFL receiver Eugene Lewis, the Redblacks’ receiving corps remains the team’s deepest and most talented positional unit.

Veteran Justin Hardy simply produces, week in, week out. His routes are crisp, his hands soft, and regardless of the down and distance, whenever he’s called upon, he delivers. Against Saskatchewan, the 34-year-old turned four targets into four catches for 79 yards and a touchdown.

What an effort from Justin Hardy and the REDBLACKS! Followed by a successful 2-point conversion, Ottawa takes the lead! 🗓️: REDBLACKS vs. Roughriders LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/gvvMoe1kKD — CFL (@CFL) August 8, 2026

Speaking of dependable, Ayden Eberhardt continues to be Maier’s favourite target, and it’s easy to see why. The 28-year-old is fearless, and constantly willing to put his body on the line to make tough, contested catches over the middle of the field. Eberhardt finished the game with a team-high eight catches for 99 yards, with fully half of his catches moving the chains on second down to keep drives alive.

As for the rest of Ottawa’s pass-catchers, the shifty Kalil Pimpleton made five catches for 35 yards, with most of his receptions coming on screens or short hitch routes. While the logic is sound and getting the ball into his hands in space gives him more opportunities to make defenders look silly, it would behoove the Redblacks to occasionally have him stretch the field and throw him a long bomb a couple times per game, if only to keep the defence honest.

Second-year Canadian Keelan White snagged eight passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. Like Eberhardt, he came up clutch on second down, with three of his receptions leading to a fresh set of downs.

Jake Maier with a nice loft to Keelan White for an Ottawa touchdown! 🗓️: REDBLACKS vs. Roughriders LIVE NOW

📺: TSN, RDS, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/N59ehQtBHR — CFL (@CFL) August 8, 2026

American rookie Cade McDonald slotted into Lewis’ spot and turned seven targets into three catches for 43 yards. As mentioned above, if not for a pair of underthrown balls, his stat line likely looks a heck of a lot better.

Global tight end Jevoni Robinson finished with one catch for four yards, while Canadian Nick Mardner, who dressed for his second straight game, didn’t sniff the field.

Trench troubles

With starting left guard Drew Desjarlais missing the contest due to an injured foot, 2025 second-round CFL pick Sam Carson made his first start of the season. Overall, he had more good moments than bad, but it was still far from a great outing from Ottawa’s offensive line.

Just like last week, there were mental errors that left defensive linemen unblocked on running plays. There was an errant snap from centre Sean McEwen that hit a receiver moving in motion, causing a fumble and loss of possession. There were missed blocks in pass protection that rushed throws.

This football has a mind of its own 🤯 Back-to-back turnovers from both teams! 🗓️: REDBLACKS vs. Roughriders

📺: TSN, RDS, CBSSN and CFL+#CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/BDVlWRNF11 — CFL (@CFL) August 8, 2026

One thing that would seemingly help the big men up front settle into games is establishing the run, if only because of the mentality it sets. When offensive linemen know they’re running the ball, they can be more aggressive firing out from their stances, and can get nasty. When they’re constantly dropping back into pass protection, they’re more frequently absorbing blows as opposed to delivering them.

The trick with that, though, is that Ottawa’s offensive line needs to show they can properly block the runs being called. When both running backs average two yards per carry, as was the case with Greg Bell and Daniel Adeboboye against Saskatchewan, it speaks to an offensive line issue, not a running back problem. Show me a team that averages 1.2 yards per carry, and I’ll show you a team that lost.

New leader, same results

Firing defensive coordinator Will Fields and replacing him with Jeff Reinebold was never going to magically improve Ottawa’s defence, but there was legitimate hope that it would provide some kind of spark.

Under Fields’ tenure this season, the Redblacks had been giving up 35.3 points per game, a league-high 437.3 yards per game, and 7.54 yards per play. They had also only generated nine turnovers through seven games.

In the opening 29 minutes in Regina, Ottawa’s defence held up. Saskatchewan had settled for a pair of field goals, had punted twice, and been picked off once. But things began to unravel in the last minute of the first half, when Trevor Harris led the Roughriders on a 57-second, 8-play, 81-yard drive that culminated with a touchdown with seven seconds left on the clock.

The late score was all the more frustrating because of Saskatchewan’s previous possession. Rookie defensive back Shadwel Nkuba II, who was playing in place of the recently released Shakur Brown, got his hands on an errant pass that could’ve been a goal-line pick-six. Instead, he failed to hang on to the interception, and it resulted in a 10-point swing when Saskatchewan settled for a field goal.

Shadwel Nkuba II could’ve taken this near-pick six to the house 😦 #CFL pic.twitter.com/mZfREA3Zlq — TSN (@TSN_Sports) August 8, 2026

The Redblacks defence forced a two-and-out on Saskatchewan’s opening possession of the second half, but that proved to be the last time they mustered any kind of resistance, as the Roughriders’ next four drives all resulted in touchdowns. Quarterback Trevor Harris completed 79 percent of his passes for 401 yards and connected on the final 14 passes he attempted.

What was beyond frustrating was that given the injuries to Saskatchewan’s receiving corps, the only proven pass catcher in their line-up was KeeSean Johnson. If you assumed that Ottawa would sell out to ensure he wasn’t the difference maker, you’d be wrong. Harris looked his way 14 times, which resulted in 11 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown. And it’s not like he was making contested catches. Far too frequently, he was simply wide open.

As I watched Johnson repeatedly burn the Redblacks, I couldn’t help but think of Bill Belichick during his time with the Patriots. Belichick was well known for his game-planning philosophy of making sure the other team’s best player wouldn’t beat him. The Patriots might lose, but it would be because other players stepped up. Given the injuries Saskatchewan had, it would’ve been nice to see the Redblacks attempt something similar with Johnson.

Overall, Saskatchewan converted 71 percent of their second-down opportunities, went five of six in the red zone and of their 11 possessions, five drives gained 70+ yards. Another relatively close game was blown open in the fourth quarter, as the Roughriders scored half (21) of their total points in the game’s final 15 minutes.

If you’re looking for a positive from the defence, Canadian linebacker Lucas Cormier got the start ahead of A.J. Allen and responded by leading the team with eight tackles, while also making an interception and having a knockdown.

Long snapper woes

Most fans don’t think twice about the guy snapping the ball on punts and field goals, but as soon as the long snapper goes down, everyone is reminded of just how important they are.

After Peter Adjey exited the game with his arm in an air cast after apparently dislocating his elbow, the Redblacks were forced to be more aggressive on third downs, as they clearly weren’t comfortable with fullback Anthony Gosselin being forced to emergency long snap. Gosselin’s first few snaps were less than ideal and arguably led to kicker Lewis Ward missing both of the converts he attempted, but he did have a few decent ones on punts. Still, with Adjey seemingly out long term, expect the Redblacks to sign a true long snapper this week.

Injuries piling up

In addition to losing Adjey, the Redblacks also lost defensive end Bryce Carter, who injured himself while notching Ottawa’s lone sack of the game. In his post-game comments, Dinwiddie suggested that Carter wouldn’t be back on the field any time soon.

Carter and Adjey will be the latest Ottawa players to find themselves on the six-game injured list. To date, the Redblacks already have 14 players out long term, with starters like Nyles Morgan, Bennett Williams, Habakkuk Baldonado, Adrian Frye, Cleyon Laing and Zack Pelehos on the six-game list.

Going streaking

With the loss, the Redblacks move into a tie with the Shreveport Pirates for the third-longest losing streak in CFL history at 14 consecutive defeats. The only two teams that have longer streaks are the 1948/49 Hamilton Wildcats (16) and the 1928 to 1932 Ottawa Rough Riders with 25.

The defeat was also the Redblacks’ seventh straight road loss, with their last win away from TD Place coming in Toronto last August.

No quick fix

At 0-8, things aren’t just bad; they’re downright ugly for the Redblacks.

And yet there are no quick fixes to be found.

Further changes to the coaching staff are unlikely for two reasons. One, everyone still left was only hired this past offseason and deserves at least a full season to show their work. Two, the operations cap truly does limit who teams can add (or release) midseason.

There’s also no star free agents sitting on the market waiting to be added, and other teams won’t be looking to trade impact players to help Ottawa. In the past, at this time of year, CFL teams used to be able to bolster their talent by NFL training camp cuts to their rosters. But since the NFL moved to expanded practice squads in 2024, the reality is a lot of those who used to look north now earn those spots. That’s not to say there isn’t anyone coming north anymore, but rather that those who do sign in the CFL might not be as impactful.

Up next

The Redblacks next chance to move into the win column comes next Friday night when Dinwiddie’s squad heads to Winnipeg. Kickoff against the Bombers is slated for 8:30 p.m. EDT on August 14.