Calgary Stampeders revamp secondary, offensive line for clash with B.C.

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The Calgary Stampeders will have a number of key players back in the lineup for their clash with the B.C. Lions on Saturday.

Strong-side linebacker Derrick Moncrief leads the returning contingent after missing the past three games with a hamstring injury. In 14 appearances this season, he has posted 45 defensive tackles and an interception.

Damon Webb will move to boundary halfback to accommodate the return, bumping Zy Alexander into a backup role. Australian veteran Bailey Devine-Scott remains listed as the starter in front of Moncrief, but he and Canadian safety Ashton Miller-Melancon are expected to be cycled out using the designated nationalized American rule in order for the returning defender to play the majority of snaps.

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Canadian cornerback Adrian Greene will sit out this week with a head injury, allowing American rookie Lance Boykin to take over on the boundary side of a revamped secondary.

On the other side of the ball, left tackle D’Antne Demery is back after a three-game absence due to an ankle injury. William Barnes, who started last week, will remain on the roster as a backup, while Bakyne Coly, who started at right tackle, has been demoted to the practice roster. Preston Nichols moves from left guard to right tackle, Chris Fortin will shift to left guard, and Bryce Bell will take over at centre. Matt Stokman will dress for additional insurance.

Canadian receiver Ajou Ajou will also return from a neck injury and step into a starting role for Damien Alford, who is out with a head injury. In three games this season, Ajou has posted two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown, while Alford has 13 catches for 180 yards and a touchdown in 11 appearances.

Linebacker R.J. Moten (shoulder) is the only other injury absence this week. Defensive end Daniel Grzesiak has been returned to the practice roster.

The Calgary Stampeders (8-9) will host the B.C. Lions (10-6) on Saturday, October 17, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Lions knocked off the Ottawa Redblacks this past week, while the Stampeders lost a close game to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver or 770 CHQR in Calgary.

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