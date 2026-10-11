Toronto Argonauts add star Georgia Bulldogs quarterback to negotiation list

Photo courtesy: Georgia Athletics

The Toronto Argonauts have added American quarterback Gunner Stockton to their exclusive negotiation list.

Stockton is in his final season of eligibility at the University of Georgia. In six games so far this year, he has completed 95-of-124 pass attempts (76.6 percent) for 1,298 yards, 14 touchdowns, and two interceptions. He has also rushed for 134 yards and a major amidst an undefeated start for the Bulldogs.

The six-foot-one, 215-pound pivot arrived on campus in 2022, redshirting as part of Georgia’s national championship-winning team. He took over as the full-time starter in 2025 and has completed 71 percent of his career passes for 4,780 yards, 41 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, while rushing for 646 yards and 11 scores.

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The native of Tiger, Ga., was named third-team All-SEC last season. He finished seventh in voting for the Heisman Trophy and was selected as a finalist for the Manning Award. He was also top five for the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award, as well as a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, Walter Camp Player of the Year, and Davey O’Brien Award.

Stockton is eligible for the 2027 NFL Draft, but is widely regarded as a potential late-round pick or undrafted free agent prospect.

CFL teams can claim the rights to up to 45 players via the negotiation list on a first-come, first-served basis, provided that they are not eligible for the Canadian or Global Drafts, and do not have CFL veteran status. These players can be added, traded, or removed from the list at any time.

Being added to a negotiation list does not mean that the player has expressed interest in the CFL, and some are unaware that their rights have even been claimed. Players can only force their removal from the list if the team does not provide them with a minimum contract offer at their request.

In a corresponding move, the Argonauts relinquished the rights to quarterback D.J. Williams from Southern Illinois University.

The Toronto Argonauts (9-7) will return to action on Friday, October 16, when they visit the Ottawa Redblacks (0-16).