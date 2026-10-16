B.C. Lions without Jonah Tavai against Stampeders

Photo: Jeff Vinnick/B.C. Lions

The B.C. Lions will be without a key defensive contributor when they face the Calgary Stampeders on Saturday.

Defensive tackle Jonah Tavai has been ruled out due to a thigh injury that left him unable to participate in practice this week. In 12 games this season, the five-foot-11, 283-pound gap plugger has collected 15 defensive tackles and two sacks.

Rookie American T.J. Burke will start in place of Tavai in his CFL debut. A third-team FCS All-American at Lehigh University last season, Burke was briefly released by the Lions in September and won a lawsuit which would have allowed him to return to the NCAA, though he ultimately re-signed with the team.

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Veteran Canadian backup Nathan Cherry will return to the lineup to back up Burke. In 13 games this season, he has posted seven tackles and a sack. Rookie linebacker Chase Henning has been returned to the practice roster to make room.

Boundary halfback T.J. Lee (knee) and fullback Riley Pickett (hip) have been listed as game-time decisions. Lee, who is the team’s longest-standing veteran, has collected 60 defensive tackles, a sack, and three interceptions in 13 games this season. Pickett has appeared in every game and leads the team with 13 special teams tackles, while also catching five passes for 67 yards.

The B.C. Lions (10-6) will visit the Calgary Stampeders (8-9) on Saturday, October 17, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET. The Lions knocked off the Ottawa Redblacks this past week, while the Stampeders lost a close game to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

The game will be broadcast on TSN in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on 730 CKNW (English) or Sher-E-Punjab Radio AM 600 (Punjabi) in Vancouver or 770 CHQR in Calgary.

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