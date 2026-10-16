Two top receiving weapons return for Saskatchewan Roughriders against Montreal

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The Saskatchewan Roughriders are finally getting the band back together in the receiving corps for Saturday’s clash with the Montreal Alouettes.

Samuel Emilus and KeeSean Johnson will both officially make their return to the lineup this week. It marks the first time that Saskatchewan’s top three receivers, which include Kian Schaffer-Baker, have been healthy at the same time since Week 8.

Emilus suffered a lower leg injury in Week 12 against the B.C. Lions, which landed him on the six-game injured list. He previously missed three games with a foot issue.

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The Montreal native has caught 38 passes for 514 yards and five touchdowns through seven regular-season games this year. He signed a contract extension in the offseason, which made him the second-highest paid receiver in the CFL this year.

Johnson sat out last week with an ankle injury. The 30-year-old leads the Riders with 147 targets, which he has turned into 101 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns in 15 regular season games.

Canadian receiver Dylan Djete has been placed on the practice roster to make room for the returning weapons. Shemar Bridges, who started last week, was released on Thursday.

The Riders are also expected to get a boost along the offensive line, where left tackle Payton Collins returns after he was a late scratch last week. However, centre Logan Ferland is listed as a game-time decision with a knee injury which caused him to miss practice on Wednesday. Daniel Johnson is the sixth offensive lineman, while Zack Fry could be activated from the reserve roster. Erik Andersen has been placed on the practice roster for this week.

Other changes will see defensive back Antoine Brooks Jr. demoted to the practice roster and defensive end Aaron Patrick placed on the one-game injured list. Devin Adams returns to the defensive line rotation, Malcolm Bell will provide depth in the secondary, and Justin Herdman-Reed is back on special teams.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-8) will host the Montreal Alouettes (13-3) on Saturday, October 17, with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The two teams played on Thanksgiving this past week, as Davis Alexander threw five touchdown passes to lead Montreal to a 44-24 win.

The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS, CTV, and Crave in Canada, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune in on TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal and 620 CKRM in Regina.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.