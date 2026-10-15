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Saskatchewan Roughriders

Saskatchewan Roughriders release Shemar Bridges

Photo: Tanner Piper/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American receiver Shemar Bridges, the team announced on Thursday.

The 28-year-old signed with the team in August following his release from the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. He appeared in three games with the club, making five catches for 33 yards.

Bridges had a strong rookie season with Hamilton in 2024, making 83 catches for 933 yards and four touchdowns over 15 regular-season games. He was named All-East Division and the East Division’s nominee for Most Outstanding Rookie.

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The six-foot-four, 208-pound target played all 18 regular-season games with the Tiger-Cats in 2025, though he made only 34 receptions for 361 yards.

The native of Jacksonville, Fla. spent the 2022 season on the practice roster with the Baltimore Ravens. He played collegiately at Fort Valley State University, an NCAA Division II program located in Georgia.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (8-8) will host the Montreal Alouettes (13-3) on Saturday, October 17 with kickoff scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET. The two teams played on Thanksgiving this past week, as Davis Alexander threw five touchdown passes to lead Montreal to a 44-24 win.

The game will be broadcast on TSN, RDS, CTV, and Crave in Canada, and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 (English) or 99.5 Montreal (French) in Montreal and 620 CKRM in Regina.

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