3DownNation CFL best bets: Week 20

Photo courtesy: Zach Dittberner/B.C. Lions

There are just two weeks remaining in the CFL season, and yet there is still so much on the line as we head into Week 20.

We’re focusing on two massive games in the West Division that have plenty of playoff implications for all four teams involved.

Eligible sports bettors in Ontario and Alberta can find relevant information for wagering on the games by clicking on their respective jurisdiction. Please bet responsibly.

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Winnipeg Blue Bombers vs. Edmonton Elks — Friday, October 16 at 9:30 p.m. ET

The Blue Bombers can wrap-up a playoff spot as they take on the Edmonton Elks, who can put a bow on the West Division with a win.

This is quite the swing game, as Winnipeg can clinch a playoff spot with a win and some help, but a loss opens the door for the Lions to wrap up a home playoff date and gives Saskatchewan a chance to clinch a playoff spot.

Winnipeg is in this position after snapping their two-game slide last week with a win over the Calgary Stampeders. While it was an important victory, it didn’t do a lot to ease my concerns about their defence.

The Bombers have allowed the second-most rushing yards per game in the CFL this year, with an average of 112.1 yards per game. While no individual stood out for Calgary on the ground, Winnipeg still gave up 126 rushing yards on the day, including 77 yards on just 13 carries to Deonta McMahon.

This week, Winnipeg will be facing an Elks squad that has the second-most rushing yards per game in the league this year. A big part of that was Justin Rankin dominating early in the year.

Rankin’s rushing yards total for this game is set at 64.5. His usage has been a little inconsistent lately, but in the nine games he’s had over 11 carries, he has hit 65 yards seven times. This feels like a great spot for Edmonton to get their star back into a groove heading towards the postseason.

On the other side of the ball, Edmonton’s defence has been a major reason for their success this year. The Elks have allowed under 25 points in five of their last seven games, so that unit has stayed strong into the biggest games of their season.

Meanwhile, Winnipeg’s offence is bottom-three in points and net offence this year. As you could imagine, they have struggled against the top units in the league.

Edmonton, B.C., Hamilton, and Montreal are the top-four net defence teams in the CFL in 2026. Winnipeg has played that group seven times this year, and averaged 21.5 points per game in those outings. That number is significantly boosted by the 44 points they scored in Week 13 against Montreal. The Blue and Gold have only reached 20 points in two of the seven games against the best defences in the league.

This should be a long night for Winnipeg, and a night of celebration for Edmonton as they look to clinch first place in the West Division at their home stadium.

Pick: Edmonton -3.5, Justin Rankin OVER 64.5 rushing yards, Winnipeg UNDER 25.5 team total

B.C. Lions vs. Calgary Stampeders – Saturday, October 17 at 7:00 p.m. ET

The Calgary Stampeders wrap up their season as they host the B.C. Lions. This is the last game of Week 20, so some of the drama could be removed from this game depending on how things go in the other three games.

The most likely scenario is the Lions will finish second in the West Division, but they might just be the team nobody wants to face in the playoffs. B.C. has been playing some excellent football down the stretch, winning four in a row to secure a playoff spot.

B.C. has been dominant during their winning streak with an average margin of victory of 13.5 points. Obviously, a big part of their success has been Nathan Rourke. Since returning from injury in Week 10, the reigning M.O.P. has averaged 340 yards per game and has 18 touchdown passes in the nine matchups.

Rourke has a chance for a big day against Calgary, which has the second-worst passing defence in the CFL, allowing 329 yards per game.

The Stampeders gained 349 yards last week against Zach Collaros and the Bombers. Normally, that yardage would be the number I use to point out a team’s struggles. However, that is actually the best Calgary has done since their Labour Day rematch against the Elks.

In their last four games, the Stampeders have been up to an average of 399.8 yards per game through the air.

I don’t see a way for Calgary to slow down Nathan Rourke enough to stay in this game.

Pick: Lions -2.5