Canadian-born OL Tiger Shanks added to 2025 CFL Draft: sources

The 2025 CFL Draft has gotten a big addition in the form of University of Nevada-Las Vegas offensive lineman Tiger Shanks, sources have confirmed to 3DownNation.

The six-foot-five, 325-pound blocker was born in Vancouver, B.C. to Chinese model and entrepreneur Kerry Yu, who most recently served as an executive producer for Miss Universe Canada. Shanks indicated to 3DownNation via text message that he and his family moved to China when he was very young and spent around five years there before settling in the United States. He was raised primarily in Lake Oswego, Ore.

Shanks committed to UNLV as a three-star recruit in 2020 and went on to start 51 games for the Rebels. He is the first offensive lineman in program history to earn multiple first-team All-Mountain West selections, taking home back-to-back honours in 2023 and 2024. According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed just 11 pressures and one sack over 410 pass-blocking snaps last season.

UNLV has not had a player selected in the NFL Draft since 2010, but Shanks is expected to receive some interest as a later-round pick or priority undrafted free agent, pending the results of his pro day on March 24. Depending on how his NFL stock eventually settles, he will be highly coveted by CFL teams as a potential ratio-breaking tackle and could realistically rise to the top of the first round.

The 2025 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST.