Canadian DB King Ambers teases CFL Combine with strong East Texas A&M pro day showing

One of the top defensive backs in the 2025 CFL Draft whet the palate of scouts ahead of the National Combine with a strong pro day showing on Friday.

All 32 NFL teams and several CFL representatives were in attendance at East Texas A&M University to watch King Ambers participate in testing. The native of Pickering, Ont. measured in at over six-foot-one and 191 pounds with impressive 34 3/8-inch arms before being clocked at 4.51 seconds in the forty-yard dash, per sources. He also posted a 39-inch vertical and 10-foot, seven-inch broad jump to go along with a 4.59-second short shuttle, 7.37-second three-cone, and eight reps on the bench.

Ambers is slated to attend the CFL National Combine in Regina later this month and these numbers provide a unique preview of what he is capable of. His ability to double-dip maximizes his NFL exposure while still allowing CFL scouts to get an extended in-person look.

Ambers has played four seasons for the Lions, who were previously known as Texas A&M-Commerce before a name change this year. In 37 games, he has made 59 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, three interceptions, and forced a fumble. He previously attended New Mexico Millitary Institute for junior college.

The CFL National Combine will take place over three days from March 21 to 23. The 2025 CFL Draft is scheduled for Tuesday, April 29 at 8:00 p.m. EST.