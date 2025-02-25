NFL Canada has made a $75,000 contribution to youth football as part of its inaugural NFL Forward Pass program.

The three recipients are the North Winnipeg Nomads Football Club (Winnipeg, Man.), Peel Panthers Football (Brampton, Ont.), and Howard S. Billings High School Football (Châteauguay, Que.). Each program will receive $25,000.

“In the first year of the NFL Forward Pass program we received over 500 nominations from football programs across the country,” said NFL Canada director of marketing and fan engagement Tara Chetkowski in a statement.

“Congratulations to this year’s recipients, who are each making a significant impact in the growth of football in their communities and are worthy of this recognition. We look forward to celebrating with all the hard-working volunteers, coaches, players, and families at their community events later this year.”

The North Winnipeg Nomads Football Club, which was founded in 1969, provides playing opportunities to players aged seven through 22. The field at the team’s stadium is named after Markus Howell, a Winnipeg native who played six seasons for the Blue Bombers and has spent the past 15 years coaching in the CFL.

“There are so many ways this grant will help the North Winnipeg Nomads flourish,” the program wrote in a statement. “The club can upgrade the field to ensure safety for all, host more free camps, and provide even more opportunities for those that aren’t sure about football.”

Howard S. Billings had its football team reinstated last year after originally being shut down in 1975. Châteauguay, which is located 25 kilometres southwest of Montreal, has a population of roughly 50,000.

“The team has become the pride of the school and community and have players from different backgrounds and cultures,” the school wrote in a statement. “The team have [sic] the talent, spirit, and the heart, but could use a little help to upgrade their equipment. The NFL grant will help the Blazers continue on for years.”

The Peel Panthers hope to use the money to address socioeconomic barriers and integrate athletic development, education, nutrition, and community engagement to empower their community.

“The financial support will be utilized to expand existing initiatives, enhance service delivery, and reach a broader audience,” wrote the organization. “This grant will significantly enhance the program’s ability to make a lasting difference in the community, ultimately leading to improved outcomes for those it serves.”

NFL Forward Pass is designed to promote youth tackle and flag football in Canada and make the sport more accessible to families. Nominations can be made by players, coaches, officials, and community members.

Each of this year’s recipients will also receive an in-person visit from the NFL this spring, which will feature a tailgate, cheque presentation, and giveaways.