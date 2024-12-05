Staying in Saskatchewan: Riders re-sign veteran QB Trevor Harris

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed veteran quarterback Trevor Harris for the 2025 season, per sources.

It’s a one-year contract extension for the 38-year-old who turns 39 on May 31.

Corey Mace, Jeremy O’Day and Harris stay together as leaders who helped guide the Green and White to a 9-8-1 record, second place in the West Division and record the franchise’s first home playoff win since 2021. No. 7 produced a 7-4 win-loss record when healthy during the regular season.

Harris completed 72.4 percent of his passes for 3,264 yards, 20 touchdowns, nine interceptions in 12 starts between missing six games with a left MCL knee injury. He led the CFL in passer efficiency rating at 108.4 and earned the league’s top performer awards in August and September while being named a West Division all-star in 2024.

The six-foot-three, 212-pound QB has completed 70.7 percent of his passes for 33,148 yards, 180 touchdowns, 84 interceptions. He’s rushed 249 times for 1,144 yards, 4.6 per carry, plus 11 majors. Through 112 career CFL starts, the Waldo, OH native has a 58-52-2 win-loss-tie record in the regular season.

The Edinboro University graduate has a 4-6 postseason record in 10 career starts, including a loss in the 2018 Grey Cup. He’s completed 282-of-395 passes, 71 percent, for 3,382 yards, 16 touchdowns, 10 interceptions in those games.

Harris made $491,000 this past season and $500,000 in 2023, which totals nearly $1 million through two years in Riderville. He’ll add to that amount with his new agreement.