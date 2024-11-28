Ryan Dinwiddie would ‘love’ to have 111th Grey Cup MVP Nick Arbuckle back with Toronto Argonauts

What a difference one Grey Cup makes.

Nick Arbuckle was roughly 30 days from accepting his playing career was over this past spring. Following his MVP performance in the CFL’s championship game, it could be extended for years to come.

“I definitely want to keep playing. Hopefully here or somebody else will keep wanting me to play and believe in my ability to keep playing in some sort of capacity or role,” Arbuckle said at the team’s Grey Cup rally.

The 31-year-old completed 26-of-37 passes for 252 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions while rushing twice for 11 yards in Toronto’s 41-24 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. Head coach Ryan Dinwiddie communicated with Arbuckle’s agent the day after winning the 111th Grey Cup.

“I’d love to have Nick back. I talked to his agent and I said, ‘Look, I’d love to have him back.’ But at the same time, he’s got a chance to make some more money someplace else. We pay Chad [Kelly] a good amount of money, but at the same time, Nick’s comfortable here,” Dinwiddie said.

Kelly, who broke his tibia and fibula in the East Final, is scheduled to earn $625,000 in 2025. That means Arbuckle would have to sign a backup QB contract with playtime incentives if he’s forced into action.

“If you’ve got an opportunity to play football and get on the field, I think he would take that opportunity,” Dinwiddie said. “He knows when it is done, he’s got a chance to coach with me on my staff. I mentioned that to him years prior.”

In the past, Arbuckle planned his life around being QB1 in Ottawa, Toronto, and Edmonton. Those situations worked out differently than anticipated, which is why he’s going to let the decision come to him this time around.

“There’s nothing greater than playing football and there’s no job in the world that allows me to spend more time with my kids, and my wife, than this,” Arbuckle said.

“The plan that did work out, and God’s plan for me, ended up being a lot greater and a lot better because I never would have thought this would have happened — I’m going to let him take the reins on this.”

The six-foot-one, 213-pound QB’s contract officially expires on Feb. 11, 2025 at 12:00 p.m. EST when CFL free agency opens.