Ryan Dinwiddie wants dual role as general manager, head coach ‘at some stage’

Ryan Dinwiddie has been an excellent head coach for the Toronto Argonauts and he can envision an added role in the future.

“I do enjoy doing some of those duties as far as evaluating talent. I’m heavily involved in that in the offseason,” Dinwiddie said. “It’s something I do envision doing at some stage. Right now, I love calling plays — calling plays is pretty exciting for me, too. I don’t know if I could be doing that and be the head coach and GM.”

Through four seasons with the Double Blue, the 43-year-old Elk Grove, Calif. native has a 46-22 win-loss record during the regular season and a 5-2 mark in the playoffs, including two Grey Cup wins in three years. Dinwiddie is the bench boss, offensive play-caller, and has a hand involved in player personnel.

According to the 2023 CFL Coach of the Year, he’s under contract with the Argos through the 2026 season. Current GM Michael ‘Pinball’ Clemons has a pact with Toronto that times out at the same time as Dinwiddie, while assistant general manager John Murphy, per Clemons, is under contract with the team for the 2025 season.

“It is our anticipation that he’ll be back,” Clemons said. “He’s a part of who we are and what we’re doing.”

In February, Alex Russell, who was Toronto’s football operations director and national scout, took a front-office role with the Ottawa Redblacks. Prior to the 2024 season kicking off, Canadian assistant GM Vince Magri left the organization for a pro scout job with the Buffalo Bills. Neither role has since been filled by the franchise.

Clemons and Murphy, along with video director Jon Magri and video assistant Marcus Grandison, are the people listed in the team’s football operations department. This led to Dinwiddie doing more than anticipated.

He’s already spoken to Nick Arbuckle’s agent regarding a contract extension for the 111th Grey Cup MVP and indicated linebacker Wynton McManis is his No. 1 priority to re-sign. Last year, Dinwiddie and McManis finalized an agreement at Local Public Eatery in Liberty Village, located in downtown Toronto.

“We’ve decided that he can’t go anywhere,” Pinball said about Dinwiddie with a laugh. “I don’t know if we’re going to be able to keep him forever, but we’re excited about who he is.”

Following two 4-14 seasons under Marc Trestman, Corey Chamblin, and Jim Popp, Clemons initially planned to find an experienced head coach. That changed when Dinwiddie interviewed with the Argos. According to Clemons, he blew decision-makers away.

“I hate using words like incomparable,” Clemons said while searching for words to describe Dinwiddie. “He is among the best that I’ve ever been around. That’ll say enough.”

17 head coaches have won at least two Grey Cups, including Dinwiddie. He’s joined a rare list and could add another layer by winning as a head coach and general manager in the future.