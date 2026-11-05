Saskatchewan Roughriders bring back practice roster linebacker

Photo: Matt Johnson/3DownNation. All rights reserved.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have re-signed American linebacker Ja’Kobe Clinton.

Clinton first joined the Riders in September as part of the expanded practice roster and finished the season with the team. He previously spent training camp with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, registering one sack, two defensive tackles, one special teams tackle, and a pick-six in two preseason games.

The six-foot-two, 230-pound defender played two collegiate seasons at the University of West Florida, an NCAA Division II program located in Pensacola.

Clinton was named the GSC Defensive Player of the Year in 2025 after recording 78 total tackles, 19 tackles for loss, seven sacks, two interceptions, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 12 games.

The native of Sanford, Fla., started his collegiate career at Southeastern University, an NAIA program located in Lakeland, Fla. He spent two seasons with the team, making 75 total tackles, 11 tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass knockdowns, one interception, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery over 14 games.

Clinton is the younger brother of former NFL Pro Bowl safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix.

The Saskatchewan Roughriders (10-8) were eliminated from CFL playoff contention by the B.C. Lions in the West Semi-Final. The team lost 33-26.