Stifling defence, fake punt pick-six secure Edmonton Elks playoff hosting duties (& seven other thoughts)

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A common theme for Edmonton Elks post-game analysis this year has been “this hasn’t happened since.” This week continued the trend.

For the first time since 2015, Edmonton will host a playoff game. Finding a way to beat a team twice in a row is not easy, but this team is writing a new story. They are not always the prettiest wins, but the Green and Gold found another triumph with a 27-12 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Here are my thoughts on the game.

Quite the gifts

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I have seen a lot of strange play calls over the years as a CFL fan, but this game had one of the most bizarre I have ever witnessed. No complaints, though, as it worked out in the Elks’ favour.

With four and a half minutes left in the game and only down eight points, Hamilton special teams coordinator Bob Dyce tried to be tricky. I am sure the running thought was, “They will never see this coming.” To be fair, no one would think that running a fake punt, on your own side of half, at this point in the game would make any sense whatsoever. I’d say it was half right.

As punter Nik Constantinou got the ball and turned to throw to Tyler Terowski, Zach Mathis read the play and stepped in. The six-foot-seven receiver had little trouble intercepting the ball and taking his gazelle-like frame 48 yards for the touchdown. With the lack of scoring in the game overall, this was both a puzzling and exhilarating play for any fan watching. Probably best summed up in the replay that showed head coach Scott Milanovic mouthing, “Oh, sh*t” as Mathis caught it.

Fans thought that was it. No way the Cats can come back 15 points down with under four minutes to play. Edmonton, however, returned the gift on the ensuing kickoff. Hamilton returner Isaiah Wooden Sr. had been held in check to that point in the game. When the Southern Utah product got the ball on his own 22-yard line, he took off like a shot from a cannon. A missed group tackle from Royce Metchie and Justin Pace at the Hamilton 40-yard line opened the field for the third-year returner. Other than what looked to me like an obvious hold on Kobe Williams, Wooden jogged in for the major. That was best summed up by head coach Mark Kilam mouthing something I won’t add in here on the replay — just know it was not great.

Hamilton missed the ensuing two-point conversion while trying to close the gap to seven. If nothing else, in an otherwise defensive game, the special teams gave us something exciting to watch. Both fan bases found 30 seconds of the game to cheer and sneer.

Defensive dominance

J.C. Sherritt is one of the greatest things to happen to Edmonton’s defensive unit in the last two decades. I know that is a bold statement, but both as a player and now as a coordinator, he has made a tremendous impact.

This game was no exception, with the crew pitching a shutout until there were 18 minutes left. Only six points can be attributed to the Hamilton offence. I realize that Harrison Frost is a rookie and Hamilton is in “show me” mode for next year, but the Elks had almost all the defensive answers. Add another five turnovers forced to the league lead. The Elks defence is the best in the CFL, and Sherritt’s schemes and calls have led them there.

Malik Carney was the standout in this battle. Four sacks shot the former Tiger-Cat into the team lead, and one off the league lead with eleven total. The six-year veteran has set career highs in sacks, forced fumbles and tackles for a loss this season. There was little that Hamilton’s offensive line could do with the six-foot-three, 230-pound rush end pushing to the backfield. Carney is just getting better as the season rolls on. The Alexandria, Virginia, native had two sacks and one forced fumble through the first nine games of this year. In the seven games since, seven sacks and three forced fumbles. Ed Hervey brought the free agent in to help the push to the playoffs, and he is doing just that.

Once again, I can’t talk about defence without mentioning Joel Dublanko. The 2024 first overall pick has become elite in his linebacker role. Seven defensive tackles, two of them for a loss, and one special teams tackle, which resulted in a forced fumble, had the Canadian all over the field. He is a lock to be nominated for the Most Outstanding Canadian award by the Elks for the second year in a row. I shudder to think what the cost will be to have him re-sign in this offseason, but feel free to back up the Brinks truck.

Honourable mention has to go to the Black and Gold defence on this night. Edmonton had to punt on ten of their 15 drives of the game. Wynton McManis and Mario Kendricks Jr. gave the Elks offensive line fits. Holding Justin Rankin to just 28 yards is an impressive feat. I was thinking last night about how good this Hamilton team would have been if Mitchell had not gotten hurt. The defence is a great calibre; they just needed the offence to catch up.

Offence mucky at best

As mentioned above, ten punts on fifteen drives does not inspire a lot of confidence. Five of those ten punts were after a two-and-out. The Elks did, however, continue with what seems to be their favourite pattern of scoring a bunch in the fourth quarter.

Held to only two field goals and a rouge through three quarters, two touchdowns in the final frame made the final score respectable. The slow starts have not been uncommon. There is heightened awareness among fans for the recent red-zone struggles. Two early trips ended with more Vincent Blanchard points, and the feelings of the past five years start to sneak in. As they do, though, Edmonton found a way to get enough in the end.

There have been plenty of questions through these last three games about whether this is a play-calling issue, an execution issue, or just a late-season improvement by other teams. I think it is a combination of all three, and we saw that play out Friday night.

Edmonton’s offensive line welcomed back David Beard at centre, but that was short-lived, and Mark Korte had to come back in. So many shuffles on the line have made it hard to open holes for Rankin and ShunDerrick Powell. The struggles continued against a formidable Hamilton front seven. Powell was the more successful of the two backs with 49 yards on nine carries and a late touchdown. The group up front also surrendered three sacks, and pressure forced Cody Fajardo to run nine times. A plethora of receiver drops recently was reduced in this game, but it adds to the execution argument.

Play calling can be so hit and miss within a game. I wonder why Edmonton continues to run up the middle when they have little to no success. I asked my friends why the Elks are going long on every pass with a lead inside the three-minute warning of a half. Fans see the struggles in the red zone and question where the short passing game has gone.

Then the fourth quarter starts and things change. A four-minute drive with passes of four, 18, 14, 13, with a rush up the middle for the touchdown, demonstrates good calls and execution. A late turnover leads to four rushes for the major. Maybe the team needs to come out thinking it is the fourth quarter and call those higher-percentage plays early to get things going.

I like the excitement of the long shots, but it should be a surprise and not the norm. When Rankin or Powell can get the edge, they have more success. Defences have film and can be better prepared, for sure, but the variability seems to come late. I know that Jordan Maksymic will always know more about football than I ever will, so maybe that’s where the execution comes in. Getting the win always makes the voices quieter. The ghosts of seasons past increase the stress when it isn’t clicking early.

Mack attack

Austin Mack must be very happy to be back with Cody Fajardo. Only three days after being released by Montreal, Ed Hervey was quick to add the 29-year-old as a free agent in January. The fourth-year receiver has now set a personal high with 1,229 receiving yards in 16 games. His eight touchdowns double a career high from 2023.

Sitting fifth in the CFL for receiving yards, the Fort Wayne native is almost twice as productive as his closest teammate, T.J. Luther. This was his fifth 100+ yard game this season, with many of those catches being of the circus variety. With Joe Robustelli back in the lineup and drawing some targets, I can only imagine that Mack will find himself in even better spaces ahead. The last time he was playing with Fajardo, it ended in a championship. I’m sure both of them are looking for more of the same.

Speaking of Cody Fajardo, the veteran quarterback has set a new personal best in yards thrown. The 34-year-old last crossed the 4,000-yard mark in his first year in Saskatchewan in 2019. Now sitting at 4,668 yards with two games left, the University of Nevada product has a shot at his first 5K year. That would be a huge accomplishment, despite the struggles in some games. He can get to that mark either at home next week or in Regina the week after. Fitting, as that is where he has had the most success.

Reffing crews

This is more of an observation than anything else. Edmonton has had Andre Proulx and his crew for seven of their sixteen games so far. That seems unusually high when there are five rotating officiating crews.

In comparison, Edmonton has had Tom Valessi and Tim Kroeker three times, Justin McInnes twice, and Ben Major only once. I wonder how that affects, if at all, how the games go when you see the same people so many times. I like the way Valessi and Major call games, and think that the CFL needs to be on top of having the crews rotate as much as possible.

Let’s not forget Julien

A lot of attention this year has been on kicker Vincent Blanchard. It should be with the third-year man having an outstanding season. Something that has been under the radar, though, is the work of Blanchard’s holder, Jake Julien.

Once again, the 27-year-old is leading the league in punting average at 50 yards per kick. Not only does the Canadian hold that top spot, but he has also sent the highest number of kicks down the field with 99 — five more than Calgary’s Mark Vassett and twenty more than Mitch McCarthy from Hamilton. The Barrie, Ont., native set the CFL record for punting average at 54 yards two years ago. Flipping the field needs to get more attention, and Julien is worth watching in these last two matches.

Next up

Edmonton has brought the magic number to host the West Final to one. One win in the last two games secures a bye before a game in the Concrete Castle of the North.

The Green and Gold are in control of that fate starting next week at home against Winnipeg. Being that the Elks have won all three of their games after a bye week, locking down that final would be a huge step for the organization. For fans, it will be the first time since tailgating began in 2016 that there will be a home playoff tailgate. Let the “firsts in a while” keep coming.