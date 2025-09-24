‘Those things are Canada’: Zach Collaros unbothered by CFL changes but doesn’t want longterm overhaul

Zach Collaros, who returned to practice with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Tuesday, didn’t think the CFL rule changes announced Monday were major as they left what he considers the true hallmarks of the Canadian game untouched.

“There’s still 12 players, the waggle, the yard off the ball, the ratio didn’t change. Those things, to me, are the CFL. The way that it was really amped up … I thought there was going to be some radical change and, to me, it wasn’t that,” Collaros told the media in Winnipeg on Tuesday.

Some longtime fans have expressed fear that these changes, which include the shortening of the field and the modification of the rouge, are just the first of many that will Americanize the CFL game. Stewart Johnston, who is in his first year as the league’s commissioner, didn’t guarantee that the league will never go to four downs during his press conference, fanning those fears across the country.

Collaros appreciates that fans are anxious and believes that overhauling the things that make the CFL game truly unique would be a mistake.

“I understand that argument, too — if this happens now, what happens next?” said the veteran quarterback. “I don’t think you can cross that line ever. Three downs, 12 players, the yard off the ball, the waggle, the ratio — those things are Canada.”

The 37-year-old native of Steubenville, Ohio, who has won three Grey Cups and two Most Outstanding Player awards, sees the biggest change as the movement of the goalposts. When the rule comes into effect in 2027, we’ll see fewer missed field goal returns, something Collaros says he’ll miss.

Regardless, he’s hopeful that those responsible for the incoming changes having considered all the angles as they look to create a fresh, even more exciting game.

“I’m not nostalgic about the CFL pre-2012 because it just wasn’t on television for us in the U.S.,” said Collaros. “I understand fans and players and coaches alike that don’t want things to change. On the other hand, the task is to increase revenue and to get more eyeballs on the game, and I would imagine the people making those decisions have thought those things through. I don’t think it’s changing the CFL game that much.”

The CFL rulebook is 105 pages long and it changes virtually every year, though many of the tweaks are too small for most fans to notice. As a veteran of 168 career regular-season games, Collaros still feels like he doesn’t know them all.

“That’s the other about the rules,” he said. “I feel like I learn something new every week.”

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers (7-7) will host the Hamilton Tiger-Cats (9-5) at Princess Auto Stadium on Saturday afternoon with kickoff slated for 3:00 p.m. EDT. The Tiger-Cats defeated the Edmonton Elks last week with a walk-off field goal, while the Blue Bombers bested the Ottawa Redblacks despite completing only three passes.

The weather forecast in Winnipeg calls for a high of 22 degrees with sunny conditions. The game will be broadcast on TSN and CTV in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on the Ticats Audio Network and CJOB 680 in Winnipeg.