CFL modifies rouge and clock for 2026, shortens field and moves uprights for 2027

The Canadian Football League announced a number of changes to the game on Monday, which will take effect over the next two years. According to commissioner Stewart Johnston, they were unanimously approved by the league’s lead governors.

“This is all about making our great game even more entertaining,” said Johnston in a statement. “We are trading field goals for touchdowns, while improving fan experience in stadiums and at home.

“These changes are the most significant in decades. We are retaining the unique elements upon which our traditions stand, but innovating where change is needed to evolve our world-class game.”

For 2026, the rouge will be modified. A single point will no longer be awarded when a missed field goal attempt goes wide of the goalposts or a punt or kickoff sails through the back of the end zone without being touched by a returner. A single point will still be awarded if a returner takes a knee in the end zone on a punt, kickoff or missed field goal.

The CFL claims this change will “encourage more aggressive play-calling” on third down.

Also for 2026, all stadiums must have team benches on opposite sides of the field. The clock system will also be changed to a 35-second play clock that begins automatically when the previous play is whistled dead. Currently, a 20-second play clock is used that doesn’t start until it is whistled in manually by an official.

The league claims this change will “instil a sense of urgency in players to progress the game and continue the drive in a timely fashion.”

For 2027, the field will be shorted to 100 yards with 15-yard end zones. The width of 65 yards will remain the same. Currently, the field is 110 yard with 20-yard end zones. The league indicated the field will be shortened to allow offences to start closer to the opposition’s end zone.

Also for 2027, the goalposts will be moved to the back of the end zones. The league claims this change is being made to remove an obstruction from play, improve sight-lines, and improve player safety. The league also projects this will result in 10 percent more end zone completions and 60 more touchdowns per season.

“I commend the board of governors for its unwavering commitment to a culture of constant improvement,” added Johnston.

“Our governors do not take change lightly because they know how much the CFL, and the Canadian icon that is the Grey Cup, mean to generations of Canadians. These changes are about improving something that is already great. They are rooted in data and analytics; they have been thoughtfully and carefully considered. But they are big and bold because that’s what’s necessary to make our fantastic game even more entertaining, and to win in the attention economy.”