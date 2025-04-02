Saskatchewan Roughriders make OL Logan Ferland one of CFL’s highest-paid non-quarterbacks

Logan Ferland’s contract extension with the Saskatchewan Roughriders has made him one of the CFL’s highest-paid non-quarterbacks, per sources. The deal also includes long-term security for the local product as a significant portion of his salary in 2027 is guaranteed.

Ferland received a $40,000 roster bonus earlier this offseason under the terms of his old contract, which was worth $190,000 in hard money for 2025. His new deal will pay him $202,000 in hard money this year, including a $10,000 signing bonus, $131,700 in base salary, $15,300 in housing money, and $5,000 in marketing money.

The 27-year-old can earn up to $8,000 in additional all-star and awards incentives this season, including $3,000 if he’s named the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman. It doesn’t seem far-fetched that Ferland could win the award in 2025 considering he was the West Division’s nominee for the honour in 2024.

In 2026, Ferland’s new deal is worth $250,000 in hard money, including a $50,000 offseason roster bonus, $164,700 in salary, $15,300 in housing money, and $20,000 in marketing money. He can also earn an additional $5,000 in all-star and awards incentives, raising his maximum possible compensation to $255,000.

In 2027, the native of Melfort, Sask. will earn $265,000 in hard money, including a $229,700 salary, $15,300 in housing money, and $20,000 in marketing money. $100,000 of the salary is guaranteed, giving Ferland leverage in case he suffers an injury or the team asks to restructure his contract. Just as the previous year, the former CJFL standout can earn up to $5,000 in all-star and awards incentives, which would increase the value of the deal to $270,000.

Ferland’s earnings in 2026 and 2027 will make him one of the CFL’s highest-paid non-quarterbacks. In 2025, only a small handful of non-quarterbacks will earn $250,000 or more, including B.C. receiver Justin McInnis, Hamilton receiver Kenny Lawler, Ottawa offensive lineman Drew Desjarlais, Toronto offensive lineman Ryan Hunter, and Edmonton defensive lineman Robbie Smith.

With the CFL’s salary cap going up — well, maybe — it’s possible that more non-quarterbacks will be earning $250,000 or more by 2026 or 2027. Regardless, that figure is generally reserved for the league’s elite non-quarterbacks. Ferland’s new contract, which was negotiated by veteran CFL agent Rob Fry, puts him in that category.