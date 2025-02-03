CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman Ryan Hunter re-signs with Toronto Argonauts through 2027

The Toronto Argonauts have signed Canadian offensive lineman Ryan Hunter to a contract extension. He was already under contract through 2026 but now, per 3DownNation reporter John Hodge, his deal runs through 2027.

The six-foot-four, 324-pound blocker won the CFL’s Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman award in 2024. He made 13 starts at left guard before moving to left tackle, making three starts there plus three more in the playoffs.

The North Bay, Ont. native helped the Double Blue lead the CFL in scoring in 2024 at 28.6 points per game and win the Grey Cup for the second time in three years.

The 29-year-old blocker has played 40 career regular-season CFL games and has twice been named All-CFL. Hunter also won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.