B.C. Lions re-sign two-time CFL all-star DB Garry Peters

The B.C. Lions have signed defensive back Garry Peters to a one-year contract extension, tying him to the team through 2025. He was a pending free agent.

“Garry has been an impactful and productive leader in our secondary since he arrived,” said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden in a statement. “Getting him back was a very important step in solidifying our defence.”

The 33-year-old native of Conyers, Ga. made 55 defensive tackles, nine pass knockdowns, one interception, one forced fumble, and one sack over 18 games this past season. He has dressed for 104 consecutive games since joining the Lions in 2018.

The Clemon University product has recorded 391 defensive tackles, 19 special teams tackles, 16 interceptions, three forced fumbles, and two sacks over 123 career CFL regular-season games as a member of the Edmonton Elks and Lions. He was named All-CFL and All-West Division in 2022 and 2023.

CFL free agency gets underway on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at 12:00 noon EST.