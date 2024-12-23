Saskatchewan Roughriders acquire QB Jake Maier from Calgary Stampeders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have acquired Jake Maier from the Calgary Stampeders in exchange for a conditional eighth-round pick in the 2025 CFL Draft.

The six-foot, 200-pound native of Fullerton, Calif. started 15 games for the Stampeders this past season, completing 72.3 percent of his passes for 3,841 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He went 5-9-1 as a starter as the team missed the playoffs for the first time in 20 years.

Maier signed his first professional contract with Calgary in 2020 and played meaningful snaps as a rookie in 2021, eventually unseating Bo Levi Mitchell as the team’s starting quarterback. He has finished his tenure with the Stampeders throwing for 11,685 yards, 60 touchdowns, and 39 interceptions.

The 27-year-old remains a pending free agent, though Saskatchewan now has until Feb. 11 to sign him to a contract extension. He reportedly remains close with Marc Mueller, who was his quarterbacks coach in Calgary for three seasons before becoming the offensive coordinator with the Roughriders in 2024.

Calgary made two splashes at the quarterback position this off-season, signing former NFL passer P.J. Walker to a two-year contract and trading for Vernon Adams Jr., who has since signed a fresh contract with the team.

Two weeks ago, Saskatchewan signed franchise quarterback Trevor Harris to a one-year extension through 2025. As such, it appears Maier will be the new backup in Riderville with a chance to become the team’s long-term starter in the future.