Calgary Stampeders bring back longtime NFL QB P.J. Walker

The Calgary Stampeders have brought back longtime NFL quarterback P.J. Walker.

The five-foot-eleven, 215-pound passer joined the team’s practice roster in October after his rights were acquired via trade from the Toronto Argonauts. He didn’t sign a long-term contract with the Stampeders immediately following the completion of the regular season as he reportedly wished to pursue NFL opportunities.

“Calgary is a beautiful city with a great football culture and a great fanbase,” said Walker in a statement. “The opportunity to continue to grow as a player and compete helped me make my decision to sign with the Stampeders.”

“We made the trade for P.J. for a reason,” said head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson. “We’re doing everything we can to make our team better and that includes having a strong quarterback room. P.J. is going to be a big part of that.”

As per 3DownNation reporter John Hodge, Walker’s deal in Calgary is a two-year contract worth up to $260,500 in 2025. This includes a base salary of $80,300, $12,000 in marketing money, and a $6,000 bonus each time he starts a regular season game and plays over 51 percent of his team’s offensive snaps. If he starts all 18 of Calgary’s regular season games next year, he will earn a total of $108,000 in playtime incentives.

The 29-year-old spent three years on the practice roster with the Indianapolis Colts after going unselected in the 2017 NFL Draft. In 2020, he led the XFL in passing yards and passing touchdowns as a member of the Houston Roughnecks and signed with the Carolina Panthers after the league folded.

Walker spent three seasons in Carolina, throwing for 1,461 yards, five touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He also rushed 18 times for 50 yards and started seven games with the team, posting a record of 4-3.

The native of Elizabeth, N.J. spent the 2023 season with the Cleveland Browns, throwing for 674 yards, one touchdown, and five interceptions. He made two starts with the team, winning one.

Walker was in training camp with the Seattle Seahawks earlier this year but was released as part of final cuts. He played collegiately at Temple University, throwing for 10,668 yards, 74 touchdowns, and 44 interceptions. He also carried the ball 341 times for 771 yards and nine scores.