CFL hosting new Grey Cup Flag Football Championship in Calgary

Photo: CFL

The Canadian Football League and Football Alberta have partnered to create the Grey Cup Flag Football Championship.

The event will take place on Friday, November 13, and feature 10 girls’ high school flag football teams from across Alberta. Teams will wear the colours of the nine CFL clubs.

Morning round-robin games will be played indoors at Shouldice Athletic Park. In the afternoon, games will move to the Grey Cup Festival grounds. The championship is slated to begin at approximately 8:00 p.m.

“We’re thrilled to welcome some of the province’s best high school players to this celebration of the game,” said Football Alberta executive director Taylor Stiles in a statement. “Over 120 young women gathering, competing and growing together elevates the state of flag football in our province and in Canada.”

The tournament will serve as a demonstration event for School Sport Alberta, a non-profit organization that coordinates athletic activities in an educational setting.

“We’re proud to partner with Football Alberta to bring this event to life for young athletes from across the province. It’s an opportunity to grow the game, inspire the next generation and build on the incredible momentum behind flag football,” said CFL commissioner Stewart Johnston.

“With Canada coming off a gold medal at the 2026 Flag Football World Championship and the sport set for its Olympic debut at LA28, there’s never been a better time to showcase its future at the Grey Cup.”

The list of competing teams can be found below.

B.C. Lions | Dr. Anne Anderson High School | Edmonton

Edmonton Elks | École Secondaire St. Albert Catholic High School | St. Albert

Calgary Stampeders Red | Ernest Manning High School | Calgary

Calgary Stampeders White | Springbank Community High School | Calgary

Saskatchewan Roughriders | Holy Rosary High School | Lloydminster

Winnipeg Blue Bombers | Winston Churchill & LCI | Lethbridge

Hamilton Tiger-Cats | Chinook High School | Lethbridge

Toronto Argonauts | Foundations for the Future Academy | Calgary

Ottawa Redblacks | Ohpaho Secondary School | Leduc

Montreal Alouettes | Canmore Collegiate High School | Canmore