Jason Maas: RB Travis Theis ‘may be out for a bit’ for Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes will be without Travis Theis for at least some time, though it remains unclear when exactly he’ll be ready to return to the lineup.

The rookie running back suffered an ankle injury on the first play of the team’s recent win over the Saskatchewan Roughriders and was unable to return to the field.

“We got some imaging done,” head coach Jason Maas told the media. “It looks like he may be out for a bit. Obviously, we’ve got a plan for him, but how long? I can’t tell you that.”

The 24-year-old native of Pratt, Kan. has rushed 70 times for 365 yards, caught 19 passes for 162 yards, returned 19 kickoffs for 364 yards, and 13 punt returns for 175 yards and one touchdown over 12 games this season. He spent most of the season as the backup to Sean Thomas-Erlington but started the last four games.

Steve Scott III, who is in his second year with the team, shone against the Roughriders in place of Theis, rushing 19 times for 125 yards.

The Alouettes announced a two-year contract extension with receiver Tyler Snead on Tuesday. The five-foot-seven, 174-pound native of Raleigh, N.C. currently leads the team with 62 catches for 789 yards and three touchdowns over 13 games.

“Snead has been unbelievable since he’s stepped in our building a couple years ago. For the guys that are around us, we call him a throwback football player. That kid can do everything on the football field — he blocks, he runs routes, he catches the ball, he’s tough as hell. He’s played through a lot of things (injury-wise),” said Maas.

“He’s a big-play guy, he’s an intermediate guy, but when he’s around the box, he blocks people. To be honest with you, that’s the thing that I think everybody on our team has so much respect for with him. He’s worth everything. He’s a tremendous player and he’s more of a throwback player because he does all the dirty work that’s needed.”

The Montreal Alouettes (6-7) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (5-8) at BMO Field on Friday, September 19 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes are coming off a shocking 48-31 upset win over Saskatchewan, while the Argonauts completed the comeback to beat Edmonton 31-30.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and TSN 1050 in Toronto.