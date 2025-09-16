Montreal Alouettes re-sign Tyler Snead through 2027

The Montreal Alouettes have signed American receiver Tyler Snead to a contract extension through 2027. He was set to become a free agent after this year.

The five-foot-seven, 174-pound native of Raleigh, N.C. currently leads the team with 62 catches for 789 yards and three touchdowns over 13 games.

“Tyler has been our leader this year at receiver,” said general manager Danny Maciocia in a statement. “He has shown consistency and has always been able to adapt, no matter who was throwing him the ball. We’re happy that his journey will continue with us.”

The 25-year-old is in his third season with the Alouettes. Over 35 career regular-season CFL games, he has caught 142 passes for 1,830 yards and eight touchdowns.

Montreal has also added American running back Tiyon Evans to the practice roster. The 24-year-old attended training camp with the Calgary Stampeders earlier this year and has previously been a member of the Carolina Panthers and Houston Roughnecks.

The Montreal Alouettes (6-7) will visit the Toronto Argonauts (5-8) at BMO Field on Friday, September 19 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The Alouettes are coming off a shocking 48-31 upset win over Saskatchewan, while the Argonauts completed the comeback to beat Edmonton 31-30.

The weather forecast in Toronto calls for a high of 22 degrees with a mix of sun and cloud. The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada and CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 690 in Montreal and TSN 1050 in Toronto.