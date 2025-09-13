Toronto Argonauts send Elks home empty with walk-off winner (& eight other thoughts)

The Toronto Argonauts defeated the Edmonton Elks by a score of 31-30, spoiling the Green and Gold’s lone trip to the Six on Saturday afternoon in front of 14,742 fans at BMO Field.

Here are my thoughts on the game.

Nerves of steel

For the second consecutive game, the fate of the Argonauts rested on Lirim Hajrullahu’s foot. On Labour Day, he nailed an 11-yard field goal to defeat the Tiger-Cats; today, it was a 48-yard field goal to walk-off the Elks and improve to 5-8.

When asked about the kick, Hajrullahu simply said, “Great snap, great hold, that makes my job really easy.”

Hajrullahu’s composure has been a constant, giving Toronto confidence whenever the game comes down to a single swing of his leg. Moments like this remind everyone why he remains one of the CFL’s most trusted kickers, and why the Argonauts’ playoff hopes may yet stay alive on the strength of his clutch performances.

SAY IT WITH US…. SNAP. HOLD. KICK 🌊 pic.twitter.com/wvMNORS9jP — Toronto Argonauts (@TorontoArgos) September 13, 2025

Laundry day

The laundry was flying on the field at BMO on Saturday — and no, not jerseys.

The orange penalty flags were everywhere as the Argonauts and Elks combined for 16 infractions. While both teams were clearly trying to establish themselves, stretches of the game felt sloppy, and that kind of undisciplined play can prove costly when facing the elite teams of the CFL.

An Arbuckle in the headlights

The saying usually goes, “like a deer in the headlights,” but today it was an Argonaut who fit that description. For much of the game, Nick Arbuckle didn’t look like himself, appearing hesitant and unsure in the pocket, which led to four interceptions. The constant wear and tear resulted in an injury to his leg, and he was unable to finish the fourth quarter, giving way to Jarret Doege for the winning drive.

With Chad Kelly working his way back and potentially reclaiming the starting role, Arbuckle looked less like a quarterback determined to secure the QB1 spot and more like one simply trying to hang on to his job during a crucial stretch of football.

The Jake Zone

On a day far from perfect for the Argonauts, one bright spot stood out: Jake Herslow’s continued nose for the end zone. The receiver extended his touchdown streak to five consecutive games, scoring twice and adding four receptions for 81 yards.

“I left some plays out there,” Herslow said post-game, “That’s what’s gonna happen. It’s never gonna be perfect, we’ll take the win. At the end of the day, like I said, we’ll learn from the film and move on to the next game.”

Herslow provided a steady spark for an offence that has dealt with both reinforcements and setbacks. While Makai Polk has added depth, injuries to key playmakers like Damonte Coxie and DaVaris Daniels have made Herslow’s emergence all the more crucial. If the Argonauts hope to be playing meaningful football as the weather turns colder, the Virginia Beach native will need to keep his red-hot form alive.

Sacked Elk on the menu

The Argonauts, who have often been on the wrong side of protection issues this season, flipped the script today by making life miserable for Cody Fajardo. The Elks’ quarterback was brought down five times, two of those coming from Derek Parish.

“You put an offence behind schedule who likes to live in one phase of whether it’s run game or pass game, you sit one of them down and you put them in a corner. I think that was the goal, and we did that well,” Parish said post-game.

Toronto’s defence delivered its most dominant performances in weeks. Relentless pressure and strong play up front turned the tables, proving this unit is more than capable of setting the tone when it matters most. A sack and forced fumble from Derek Parish led to Andrew Chatfield scooping up the ball and finding the endzone, a play that helped the Argonauts earn this crucial victory.

The Elks are Elksing yet again! Derek Parish and Aaron Casey combine for the strip sack, and Andrew Chatfield scoops it up for the go-ahead Toronto TD!#CFL #Argos #PullTogether

pic.twitter.com/3Skp6YRLJ7 — 3DownNation (@3DownNation) September 13, 2025

Team Ted

Before Saturday’s game kicked off, the Argonauts took a moment to honour Ted Goveia, who passed away yesterday after a battle with cancer.

Though Goveia most recently served as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ general manager, he was also a key part of the Argonauts organization from 2011 to 2013, working first as Director of Canadian Scouting and later as Director of Player Personnel, and was a part of the team’s 2012 Grey Cup win. Tributes like this remind us that when tragedy strikes, even with a rival team, those rivalries are set aside to honour a respected and fallen member of the league.

I’m your Uncle Buck

The Toronto Argonauts spent Saturday afternoon honouring former team owner and beloved Canadian icon John Candy, whose passion for football and the Argonauts left a lasting legacy.

Best known for his legendary career in film and television, Candy co-owned the Argos from 1991 to 1994 alongside Wayne Gretzky and Bruce McNall, helping lead the franchise to a Grey Cup championship in their first season. A visible and enthusiastic presence, he embraced fans, supported players, and embodied the excitement of that era.

To celebrate his impact, the Argos held a special tribute at today’s game, with the first 5,000 fans receiving commemorative T-shirts featuring an iconic image of Candy with star receiver Rocket Ismail, a fitting reminder of his enduring connection to the team.

Close up of the John Candy shirt being given away at the #Argos game today. #CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/zDNcxun18i — Griff Bordignon (@MrGriffB) September 13, 2025

Beyond the walk-off

On a short week for the Argonauts, they’ll need to quickly put this electric win behind them as the Montreal Alouettes make their way to BMO Field on Friday.

The Alouettes will be looking to complete the season sweep, and with playoff implications on the line, this game could determine whether the Argonauts play meaningful football in November or watch from the couch.