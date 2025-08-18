3DownNation CFL power rankings: Montreal Alouettes tumble down the charts

Week 11 of the 2025 CFL season is officially in the books, and we have reached a period of stasis at the top of our rankings.

Spots one through five remain unchanged, as teams either produce expected results or have the pre-existing resume to overlook minor blemishes. The story is different at the bottom of the league, where some teams are finally finding their footing while others fall into despair.

3DownNation’s power rankings are created by having 10 contributors rank each team from No. 1 to No. 9 independently, then averaging out the scores. The previous week’s rankings are in brackets. As always, please be sure to check back every Monday morning for our updated power rankings following each week of action in the CFL.

Enjoy the rankings and feel free to roast us on social media for anything you think we got wrong.

1) Saskatchewan Roughriders (1)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders proved themselves to be a cut above the rest of the CFL with a cross-divisional blowout against Hamilton. Corey Mace’s defence notched six sacks, including two by Micah Johnson, and forced four turnovers in a dominant showing, while Trevor Harris kept on humming with three touchdown passes. Only the play of kicker Brett Lauther seems to be a concern right now, as he missed three field goals in another rocky outing.

2) Calgary Stampeders (2)

The West Division race didn’t get any easier over the course of the Stampeders’ bye week, with all four of their rivals winning, but it’s hard to complain when “Coach Prime” Deion Sanders is wearing your merch. Calgary is still a force to be reckoned with and should only be healthier after their time off, which bodes well for a pivotal clash with Saskatchewan on Saturday.

3) Hamilton Tiger-Cats (3)

Saturday was not Hamilton’s day, as the Tabbies got spanked to end a tough stretch of schedule. M.O.P. frontrunner Bo Levi Mitchell was running for his life for most of the afternoon, finishing with just 201 passing yards and two interceptions. A failure to capitalize on early opportunities came back to haunt the East Division leaders, and they’ll have all bye week to think about it.

4) B.C. Lions (4)

It’s tough to decide who was more impressive for the Lions in their dominant win on Saturday: receiver Keon Hatcher with 156 yards and two touchdowns, or Nathan Rourke with 382 yards passing and four majors. Either way, the B.C. offence found their stride against a tough Montreal front. The defence finally generated a meaningful pass rush as well, recording three early sacks, but 137 yards of penalties mean there is still much to work on.

5) Winnipeg Blue Bombers (5)

A questionable decision by Mike O’Shea to attempt a 57-yard field goal with the lead in the final minute nearly cost Winnipeg the game, but Sergio Castillo bounced back to hit the winner. Receiver Nic Demski had a 128-yard day on offence, but Zach Collaros had more interceptions than touchdowns for the fourth time in seven starts. At least help is on the way for the defence, with former all-star cornerback Demerio Houston slated to rejoin the team.

6) Edmonton Elks (8)

The Green and Gold are bold yet again, and riding a two-game winning streak under quarterback Cody Fajardo. Running back Justin Rankin continues to be a dynamic weapon, racking up 92 yards on the ground and another 87 through the air. The defence also appears to be turning a corner, as a beleaguered pass rush notched a pair of sacks and forced a key fumble.

7) Ottawa Redblacks (7)

The Redblacks very nearly pulled off a miraculous comeback, as Kalil Pimpleton tied the game with a 117-yard missed field goal return with 53 seconds remaining. However, their luck didn’t last long, snapping a two-game winning streak with a disappointing two-and-out. More concerning, however, was the fact that starting quarterback Dru Brown was unable to finish due to injury for the third time this season and his status for next week remains in question.

8) Montreal Alouettes (6)

It is never a good sign when you have used more quarterbacks than downs in a series, but that is the situation the Alouettes find themselves in after Caleb Evans went down with a knee injury in the first quarter on Saturday. James Morgan saw his first significant action and performed admirably with 211 yards through the air, but never truly threatened in B.C. With injuries mounting on both sides of the ball, Montreal could be in jeopardy.

9) Toronto Argonauts (9)

Last week’s rant by head coach Ryan Dinwiddie didn’t have the desired effect, as Toronto floundered to yet another loss. Nick Arbuckle battled valiantly from the quarterback position, throwing for 382 yards, but was only able to lead his team to the end zone once and fell painfully silent in the fourth quarter. Making matters worse, the game was overshadowed by the announcement that the Argos will play three home games in opposing venues next year, delivering a slap in the face to the fanbase.