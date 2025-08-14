Coach Prime on the bandwagon? Deion Sanders rocks Calgary Stampeders hat at Colorado practice

The Calgary Stampeders appear to have a new fan with some serious clout.

CBS News reporter Romi Bean captured video of University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders rocking a Stampeders hat at practice on Thursday, setting the CFL world aflame.

Coach Prime rocking a Calgary Stampeders hat at practice today pic.twitter.com/GKP9SAKKuG — Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) August 14, 2025

Sanders, who frequently goes by his nickname Primetime, is one of the most recognizable faces in all of sports. A first-round pick out of Florida State in 1989, he had a Hall of Fame career in the NFL as a cornerback, kick returner, and occasional receiver with the Atlanta Falcons, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Washington Football Team, and Baltimore Ravens, but is better known for his bombastic persona off the field.

The native of Fort Myers, Fla. was a six-time first-team All-Pro, nine-time Pro Bowler, and the NFL Defensive Player of the Year in 1994, amassing 53 career interceptions and 22 total touchdowns. He also simultaneously played professional baseball for the New York Yankees, Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds, and San Francisco Giants, becoming the first person to dress for an NFL and MLB game on the same day.

After a successful stint as an analyst and television personality, Sanders entered the collegiate coaching ranks in 2020 with Jackson State University, a historically black college at the FCS level. He immediately made waves by attracting top recruits to the program, including future Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, and won back-to-back SWAC conference championships. His exploits gained further notoriety thanks to the popular Amazon Prime docu-series ‘Coach Prime,’ which followed the team during those seasons.

In 2023, Sanders was hired by Colorado and brought much of his top talent with him, turning around a program that went 1-11 the year before. In five seasons as an NCAA head coach, he has posted a combined 40-18 record, while producing a second-overall NFL Draft pick in Hunter. The 58-year-old recently announced his decision to continue coaching despite having his bladder removed due to cancer this offseason.

Sanders’ choice of headwear would appear to be a tribute to Stampeders rookie punter Mark Vassett, who is currently on the practice roster. The recent Colorado graduate, who was selected 10th overall in the 2025 CFL Global Draft, visited his alma mater during the team’s bye week and was caught on camera getting some love from his former coach.

Though he isn’t the team’s starter, Vassett has played four games this year due to an injury to fellow Aussie punter Fraser Masin. His gross average of 49.1 yards per punt would be good enough for third in the league if he qualified for the statistical rankings, while his net average of 39.8 yards is higher than any current CFL starter. He also placed five kicks inside the 10-yard line, drawing praise from Sanders on social media.

Proud of u Mate! https://t.co/Jfhf7phV19 — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) July 6, 2025

Sanders has several other former players in the CFL, including Saskatchewan Roughriders linebacker Aubrey Miller Jr. Notably, his son and former Colorado quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, was placed on the Toronto Argonauts’ neg list after dropping to the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. Should his career not pan out with the Cleveland Browns, they own his exclusive CFL rights.

The Calgary Stampeders (6-3) return to action on Saturday, August 23 when they host the Roughriders (7-1). Colorado will open their season when they host Georgia Tech on Friday, August 29.