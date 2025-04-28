Toronto Argonauts add former Colorado, NFL QB Shedeur Sanders to negotiation list

The Toronto Argonauts have added former University of Colorado turned NFL quarterback Shedeur Sanders to the team’s exclusive negotiation list, per sources.

Sanders was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round, 144th overall during the 2025 NFL Draft.

He completed 74 percent of his passes for 4,134 yards with 37 touchdowns against 10 interceptions during 13 games in his senior season with the Buffaloes last year.

The six-foot-one, 212-pound QB was named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and second-team All-American after leading Colorado to a 9-4 record.

In two seasons with Colorado, Sanders completed 651-of-907 passes (71.8 percent) for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. In 2024, he was named first-team All-Big 12 and won the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award as the country’s top underclassman quarterback.

Prior to arriving in Boulder, Sanders played two seasons at Jackson State, winning SWAC Offensive Player of the Year and the Deacon Jones Award as the top HBCU player in 2022. In 2021, he won the Jerry Rice Award as the top freshman in the FCS.

The 23-year-old has been on the Argos’ neg list in the past. He’s the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.