Murphy’s Law season continues for Toronto Argonauts in loss to Edmonton (& six other thoughts)

Despite showing occasional flashes of potential, Toronto once again fell short, extending the frustration for its loyal fan base. To compound matters, news broke that the Argonauts will be forced to play three of their “home” games on the road in 2026 , a development which only adds to the growing sense of disappointment surrounding the team.

The Toronto Argonauts’ season took another bruising turn this week, as they fell 28–20 to the equally beleaguered Edmonton Elks.

Dinwiddie was right about the O-line troubles

Last week, Toronto Argonauts head coach Ryan Dinwiddie offered a pointed response when asked about the potential return of star quarterback Chad Kelly: “I wouldn’t put him in front of that O-line.”

The remark sparked debate among fans and pundits, especially after Nick Arbuckle enjoyed a clean pocket against Ottawa, his jersey spotless thanks to improved pass protection. But in this week’s matchup, the narrative shifted again. Arbuckle was sacked twice and faced constant pressure, often forced to get rid of the ball faster than any quarterback would prefer.

The offensive line is battling injuries, with Dylan Giffen and Ryan Hunter among those sidelined, leaving the Argos searching for stability up front. The potential returns of those players could provide much-needed reinforcements, whether Arbuckle remains under centre or Chad Kelly is called upon later in the season.

Running on empty: Toronto’s ground game crisis

The Argonauts suffered another defeat as their ground game faltered once more, despite Dinwiddie openly recognizing the persistent struggles. This raises a bold question: out of all the offseason and training camp moves, was cutting Ka’Deem Carey worth it?

Carey was a driving force behind Toronto’s 2024 Grey Cup run, rushing for 1,060 yards and seven touchdowns while serving as a reliable catalyst in the ground game. His production and presence over 18 regular-season games and in key playoff moments are missing from this year’s offence, leaving a void the Argos have yet to fill.

The Argonauts’ top rusher in this game, Deonta McMahon, managed only 12 yards on four carries. This limited output raises doubts about whether coach Dinwiddie trusts his running backs the way he did with Carey. So far, the signs suggest he doesn’t, as McMahon’s opportunities and impact remain minimal despite the team’s struggles.

Arbuckle’s effort shines amid team struggles

On a night overshadowed by a tough loss, Nick Arbuckle stood out as the metaphorical umbrella shielding the Toronto Argonauts amid an otherwise bleak season. The veteran quarterback delivered a solid performance, completing 30 of 42 passes for an impressive 382 yards and a touchdown, while crucially avoiding any interceptions.

Arbuckle’s poise and precision under pressure provided a rare bright spot for a team struggling to find consistency, showcasing his resilience and leadership in the face of adversity. Despite the challenges surrounding him, Arbuckle’s performance reinforced his status as a dependable figure in Toronto’s offence.

Red zone struggles derail momentum

In football, regardless of the level, the red zone is where opportunities must be converted into points. On this night, the Argonauts’ performance was nothing short of abysmal, going just one-for-five in the red zone. That’s simply unacceptable, inexcusable, and downright poor.

When examining why the Argonauts sit where they sit, their red zone efficiency is an easy and glaring explanation. It demands criticism because if a team can’t score meaningful points when so close to the end zone, the chances of salvaging the season become bleak.

How to turn a negative into a positive

For as bleak as this 2-8 season has been, even with the recent news about their 2026 schedule, I believe the Argonauts still have an opportunity to end 2025 on a somewhat positive note.

While a full turnaround is unlikely, the remaining eight games offer a chance to refocus, reload, and reset. The team can embrace the role of underdogs, outmatched and doubted by many, and use that as motivation to bring energy and hope back to the locker room and the stands. They won’t go 8-0, but finding some sparks and building momentum going into next year would be a meaningful step forward.

Let’s go to the Argos game

Usually, I close with a look ahead to the next matchup, and while the B.C. Lions are coming to town; this week’s game feels different.

The Argonauts are set to host their biggest crowd of the season for their annual CNE game, where a ticket to the Argonauts game also grants admission to the Canadian National Exhibition. Just a few weeks ago, this matchup was seen as a must-win for both teams. Now, with the Argos sitting at the bottom of the East Division, they have the chance to spoil Nathan Rourke’s first start at BMO Field and give fans a memorable day down by the Lakeshore.