Winnipeg Blue Bombers bring back DB Demerio Houston, one other

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers have signed American defensive back Demerio Houston.

The native of Shelby, N.C. spent the first three seasons of his career with Winnipeg, earning All-CFL status in 2023 after leading the league in interceptions. He joined the Calgary Stampeders in free agency ahead of the 2024 season on a deal that made him the 10th-highest-paid defensive back in the league, recording 74 defensive tackles, five interceptions, one sack, and one forced fumble in 15 games.

Houston was released by the Stampeders in February after 3DownNation reported that he had been charged with misdemeanour domestic violence in North Carolina following an argument with his wife in November. The 28-year-old publicly denied the allegations, and the charges were later dismissed in court with the intention of being expunged from his record.

Following Houston’s release, Stampeders’ head coach Dave Dickenson indicated that the team had been instructed to make that decision by the league, and that the cornerback’s future employment opportunities would be determined by the CFL’s gender-based violence policy. It is unclear if the league has placed any conditions on the registration on his new contract.

In 40 career CFL games, Houston has made 158 defensive tackles, 14 interceptions, three special teams tackles, one sack, one forced fumble, and one defensive touchdown.

In addition to Houston, the Bombers also brought back American defensive back Russell Dandy and released running back Quinton Cooley.

Dandy spent the past two training camps with Winnipeg, but was cut twice and spent a portion of the 2024 season on the practice roster. He played collegiately at Eastern Illinois University, where he made 74 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, three interceptions, 24 pass knockdowns, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries over 25 games. He was named first-team All-Big South Conference in his senior season.

Cooley has dressed for three games this season, rushing 11 times for 62 yards, while catching two passes for five yards. He was a standout in the preseason, rushing 13 times for 92 yards and catching three passes for 45 in back-to-back matchups against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

The five-foot-seven, 220-pound ball-carrier was twice named first-team All-Conference USA at Liberty University. He ran for 2,655 yards and 29 touchdowns over 25 games with the Flames, averaging 6.2 yards per carry.

The Blue Bombers (5-4) will return to action on Thursday, August 21, when they visit the Montreal Alouettes (5-5).