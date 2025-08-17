Montreal Alouettes’ BC Place curse continues with loss to Lions, injury to Caleb Evans (& seven other thoughts)

The Montreal Alouettes headed to B.C. with two strikes against: 14 players on the injured list and only one practice to prepare for the game versus the Lions. Along the way, the Als lost another quarterback and got beaten 36-18.

Below are my thoughts on the game.

The BC Place curse

The last time the Als won at BC Place was in 2015. Rakeem ‘The Dream’ Cato was the starting quarterback, and the winning head coach, Tom Higgins, got fired on the plane ride back to Montreal. In fact, that win is still the only one in Vancouver since 2001.

Every year, there seems to be something strange happening before, during, or after the game at BC Place. This time around, it happened during the preparation week. The Als had to cancel their Tuesday practice due to a thunderstorm that lasted exactly the scheduled amount of time they were supposed to be on the field. It was the first time in forever that I can recall something like that happening in town. They only had one complete practice session before taking the plane to Vancouver.

That’s not the only curse the Als seem to face. After losing Davis Alexander and McLeod Bethel-Thompson to injury, Caleb Evans went down with an apparent right knee injury at the end of the first quarter. He was seen with crutches and with a heavy bandage on the same knee he severely injured last year. It didn’t look good, but hopefully the injury isn’t as serious as it appeared. You have to feel for Evans, who tore his ACL a little bit more than a year ago. He just can’t catch a break.

James Morgan became the fourth quarterback to see some action this year.

Morgan responds well

With a very short week of practice, Caleb Evans got the vast majority of repetitions and the start.It didn’t go as planned, as he got sacked three times while attempting four passes. That’s not the type of ratio a quarterback looks for.

After he was injured on the final sack, James Morgan was sent to continue the game and did well, all things considered. He finished 20-of-33 for 211 yards, a touchdown pass and an interception.

For several weeks, I’ve mentioned him as the potential spark the offence needed. The sample was only three quarters, but he looked very comfortable and showed great qualities. He was able to navigate his pocket very well, didn’t take a sack, and was able to find his receivers. Morgan will want back some throws, especially in the red zone, but can be satisfied with what he could offer in relief.

Unless a miracle happens, he is set to start the next game at home on Thursday.

Well-fought first half, then…

The game went downhill in the second half, but the Als came to fight, especially in the first 30 minutes of action. The defence forced two turnovers — an interception and a fumble — while the offence led long drives that unfortunately didn’t finish with touchdowns. It was a seven-point game at the half with the Als set to receive the ball to start the third quarter.

James Morgan led a good first drive coming back from the locker room, but Jose Maltos Diaz missed a 25-yard field goal that could’ve put more pressure on B.C. From there, it was all Lions for the rest of the game. The team won the battle of adjustments and seemed ready for everything the Als threw at them..

Offensively, Nathan Rourke and his unit had the answer to the Als blitz, and the Canadian quarterback delivered timely throws to his receivers. Defensively, the coverage offered was clinical, and the whole unit, led by Mike Benevides, was the most physical on the field on Saturday.

Explosive plays needed

Offensively, the Als moved the ball fairly well, but for a third straight week, the unit couldn’t make enough explosive plays.

It is critical in three-down football to get big chunks of yardage at least two or three times in a game. Montreal hasn’t been able to do it regularly since Davis Alexander got injured.

Yes, Austin Mack and Tyson Philpot are sidelined with injuries as well, but Charleston Rambo and Alexander Hollins need to step up and get open downfield. They haven’t done that enough yet.

Defence can’t do everything

Defensively, the Als did everything they could in the first half to give themselves a chance to battle until the end. Unfortunately, everything collapsed in the second half.

Noel Thorpe’s unit couldn’t get to Rourke, and the defensive backs couldn’t cover the receivers well enough. Ciante Evans had a tough night as he got beaten by Keon Hatcher multiple times for big gains.

Hats off to Nathan Rourke

Every week, I highlight a unit or a player from the Als’ opponent and this week, Nathan Rourke deserves the spotlight.

Since returning from injury, he has been nothing short of outstanding for the B.C. Lions. On Saturday night, he took control of the game early and never let it go. After missing some throws in the red zone in the first half, he responded in the second half with explosive touchdown drives.

He was able to climb the pocket fluidly and ran when he needed to. He showed his composure on numerous occasions, as he almost always ended up finding an open receiver. He and Keon Hatcher were a lethal threat for the Als.

The CFL needs quarterbacks like him, and he might lead the Lions all the way to Winnipeg this year. We shall see.

What’s next?

The Als will return home to face the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Thursday, August 21, at Percival Molson Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. EDT.