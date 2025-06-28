The Toronto Argonauts are getting a big boost to their roster ahead of Sunday’s matchup with the Ottawa Redblacks, just not the one many were hoping for.

While quarterback Chad Kelly will continue to languish on the injured list for a few more weeks, all-star kick returner Janarion Grant is set to make his first appearance of the 2025 season after missing the first three games with an ankle injury.

The CFL’s reigning Most Outstanding Special Teams Player led the league in punt return yards (989), punt return average (14.8), and punt return touchdowns (three) in 2024. He also ranked second in kick return average (24.4), fourth in kick return yards (1,000), and returned one kickoff for a score.

Also back in the lineup after one-week absences are veteran receiver DaVaris Daniels and left guard Sage Doxtater, who kicks Ryan Hunter back to right tackle. Freshly signed Canadian defensive tackle J-Min Pelley will provide a physical element to the interior in his Double Blue debut.

It isn’t all good news for the Boatmen, however. Strong-side linebacker Kenneth George Jr. has predictably been placed on the six-game injured list after a devastating knee injury suffered last week. Jarrett Martin will get the start in his first CFL game, while fellow American rookie Aaron Casey will provide additional depth at linebacker.

Defensive end Derek Parish (ankle) will miss this one on the one-game injured list, allowing Da’Marcus Johnson his first start off the edge. Celestin Haba and Greg Reaves will also dress to beef up the pass rush rotation.

Canadian linebacker Stephen Smith, American offensive tackle Hampton Ergle, American receiver Jake Herslow, Canadian defensive end Tyson Hergott, and American defensive tackle Atlias Bell have all been demoted to the practice roster. American receiver Calvin Turner Jr., who had been handling return duties, has quietly been released.

The Toronto Argonauts (0-3) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (1-2) at TD Place Stadium on Sunday, June 29 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT. The current weather forecast calls for mostly sunny conditions with a high of 26 degrees.

The game will be broadcast on TSN and RDS in Canada, CBS Sports Network in the United States, and can be streamed on CFL+ internationally. Radio listeners can tune-in on TSN 1200 in Ottawa, TSN 1050 in Toronto, or 104.7 FM in Gatineau.