Ryan Dinwiddie rules out Chad Kelly for Argonauts until Week 7

The Toronto Argonauts will be without franchise quarterback Chad Kelly until mid-July, according to head coach Ryan Dinwiddie.

“Definitely not this week, definitely not next week. I’m hoping (he’ll return) after the bye,” Dinwiddie told First Up on TSN. “He’s getting better but he’s just not quite there yet full strength in being able to protect himself in the pocket. You never know with these things — it might take a little bit longer and then the next week he might be back.”

Dinwiddie had previously indicated he was “very optimistic” Kelly could return this week but things appear to have taken a turn for the worse as the veteran passer was a non-participant in practice on Thursday. Even back in Week 1, he was a limited participant throughout the practice week.

Kelly suffered a fractured right tibia and fibula in last year’s East Final against the Montreal Alouettes, which caused him to miss the Grey Cup in Vancouver. The 31-year-old native of Buffalo, N.Y. completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,451 yards, 10 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in eight starts last season after missing the first nine games due to suspension.

Over 45 career regular-season CFL games, Kelly has thrown for 6,871 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions and rushed for 599 yards and 19 scores. He was named the league’s Most Outstanding Player in 2023.

Toronto has a bye in Week 6, after which it appears possible that Kelly will return for Week 7. If he does, he would make his 2025 debut at Percival Molson Stadium against the Montreal Alouettes — the same place he suffered his leg fractures.

Nick Arbuckle appears primed to remain Toronto’s starting quarterback in Kelly’s absence. The reigning Grey Cup MVP has thrown for 841 yards, four touchdowns, and five interceptions so far this season as the Argonauts have dropped three straight games to Montreal, Calgary, and Saskatchewan.

The Toronto Argonauts (0-3) will visit the Ottawa Redblacks (1-2) at TD Place Stadium on Sunday, June 29 with kickoff slated for 7:00 p.m. EDT.