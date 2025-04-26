Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma invited to rookie mini-camps with Green Bay Packers, Buffalo Bills

Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma has received rookie mini-camp invites from the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills among more than a dozen offers, per sources.

Elgersma’s agents Fred Weinrauch and Craig Schaeffer are still pursuing an undrafted free agent contract for the Canuck QB. If he does not ink a UDFA agreement, he’ll try to earn a contract with Green Bay and Buffalo. The strong-armed signal caller went on a top 30 visit to Lambeau Field on Wednesday, April 16 while the Bills sent four staff members to his pro day in March.

The six-foot-five, 227-pound passer has been on the NFL’s radar since he became the first U Sports quarterback ever to accept an invite to the Senior Bowl in January. He completed four-of-seven pass attempts for 57 yards in the annual showcase game and ran the ball once for three yards.

The 23-year-old carried buzz during his NFL Draft process over into the University at Buffalo pro day. NFL teams pushed for him to throw more than the original script called for at the Murchie Family Fieldhouse in Western New York. 17 NFL franchises were represented but all 32 wanted to be there and could have been if it was held on a more favourable day for scouts’ schedules.

The London, Ont. native completed 73.5 percent of his passes for 4,011 yards with 34 touchdowns against 10 interceptions in his senior season at Wilfrid Laurier University, producing an 11-1 win-loss record as a starter. He carried the football 40 times for 223 yards and six scores while leading the team to a Vanier Cup appearance. Those efforts earned him the Hec Crighton Trophy as the top player in U Sports football, Canada’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy.

Over four seasons with the Golden Hawks, Elgersma completed 72 percent of his passes for 10,230 yards, 76 touchdowns, and 28 interceptions in 39 games. He has rushed 122 times for 572 yards, averaging 4.7 per carry, and 18 touchdowns. Over the past two seasons, he has been named the Ontario University Athletics Conference’s Most Valuable Player, earning first-team All-Canadian honours in 2024 and a second-team selection in 2023.

ESPN NFL Draft analyst Matt Miller said Elgersma has “remarkable traits” for an NFL QB.