Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma proved he can compete with the best NFL Draft talent at the 2025 Senior Bowl.

Multiple scouts on the ground in Mobile, Ala. said Elgersma did not look out of place during practices and the game at Hancock Whitney Stadium. The consensus among talent evaluators was the six-foot-four, 216-pound QB belongs with NFL competition.

His arm talent is real and was on full display, ball placement improved as the week went along, and strong self-confidence helped him get up to speed. Several personnel people believe he has a chance to be selected in the late rounds of the NFL Draft and be in an NFL training camp.

“Taylor came in against all-stars in the Senior Bowl, I thought he handled himself really well. He played better towards the end of the week and then had a good game. I’m excited to see what he does,” 2002 No. 1 overall pick, former NFL quarterback David Carr said post-game on NFL Network.

Elgersma started the second half for the National team at QB. During his first drive, he threw a pass incomplete to the left flat after being pressured on first down, while third down saw him sacked quickly. His second drive flashed for everyone watching on NFL Network and produced a highlight that’s making the rounds on social media.

Facing second-and-15, Elgersma unleashed a deep ball down the left sideline. It was perfectly spotted to University of Illinois receiver Pat Bryant for a 43-yard gain on a go route. That completion led to a field goal for the National team.

The rising NFL prospect finished the Senior Bowl completing four-of-seven passes for 57 yards and one rush for three yards. One attempt went incomplete when the target was unaware he was out of bounds along the sideline and another well-placed pass was jarred loose on an in-route across the middle.

The 22-year-old Elgersma became the first Canadian university QB to play in the game. He won the Hec Crighton Trophy in 2024, Canada’s equivalent to the Heisman Trophy, while playing for Wilfrid Laurier University. The London, ON native led the Golden Hawks to an 11-1 record and a Vanier Cup appearance.

All 32 NFL teams had representatives at the Senior Bowl to see Elgersma up close and personal. He awaits word on a potential NFL Combine invite as his NFL Draft process continues.