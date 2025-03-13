Canadian QB Taylor Elgersma cements status as legitimate NFL prospect at pro day in Buffalo

Canadian quarterback Taylor Elgersma seized the day in Buffalo while proudly wearing a Laurier football t-shirt and a backwards Yates Cup championship hat.

Many Americans likely don’t know what school he was representing and have never heard about the Ontario University Athletics conference, but scouts from 17 NFL teams travelled to Western New York to watch the Wilfrid Laurier University product at the Murchie Family Fieldhouse. Elgersma politely took command and made it his house.

The six-foot-five, 227-pound QB shone as a leader and elite passer as he worked his way through 30 scripted throws in the pro day game plan. He was vocal throughout his session, communicating precise routes along with yardage depths as running backs and receivers cycled snaps with him.

Elgersma had one familiar target in the building: All-Canadian pass catcher Ethan Jordan. The two have played together for four years with the Golden Hawks. University at Buffalo receivers Tadd Barr, J.J. Jenkins, Taji Johnson and tight end Jake Orlando worked in as did Jaden AlfanoStJohn from SUNY Cortland.

The 22-year-old left nothing to chance, clearly articulating details in a timely manner. Elgersma spotted the ball very well on various routes and at different levels, including flashing his arm strength and deep ball precision. He moved smoothly inside and outside the pocket while throwing off balance and showcasing different arm angles.

QB Country coach Ben Neill helped design the pro day throwing script for Elgersma. Neill has been working closely with him leading into his senior season and throughout the draft process. He’s worked with Denver Broncos’ Bo Nix and New England Patriots’ Drake Maye, as well as other pro quarterbacks in the past.

Multiple representatives from NFL franchises took Elgermsa aside for one-on-one meetings after his on-field performance in Buffalo. He was being pulled in different directions, including media interviews, checking in with his agents Fred Weinrauch and Craig Schaeffer, Laurier coaches Michael Faulds and Todd Galloway among others, and handled it with ease. This NFL attention and draft process has not been too big for him, he’s naturally dealt with it well while maintaining his focus on what’s most important: improving every day.

The buzz among people in NFL circles following Elgersma’s session: he’s cemented his status as a legitimate prospect and has a real chance to be selected in the late rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft. If not picked by a team, it seems like a shoo-in that he’ll sign an undrafted free agent contract with an NFL team and be in training camp.

As far as ideal fits and quarterback situations go, Elgermsa could benefit most from going to a team with an entrenched QB1 and a capable veteran backup. That way, a team can allow him time to develop. NFL coaches view him as a QB with intriguing tools and high possible upside.

The NFL team in Western New York, where Elgersma performed at his pro day, are a prime example. Reigning MVP Josh Allen recently signed a contract extension worth $250 million guaranteed, and Mitch Trubisky was a second overall pick in 2017 who has since settled into a backup role. That’s the kind of ideal spot for development within a winning culture.

After opening NFL eyes at the Senior Bowl, Elgersma looked the part again with talent evaluators watching. It’s given him a shot to become the first Canadian university quarterback selected in the NFL Draft since the pick-fest moved to a seven-round format in 1994.