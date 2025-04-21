The CFL’s 10 highest-paid kickers and punters for the 2025 season

The CFL wouldn’t be the same without its unique and impactful kicking game, which means paying a premium for the men who make it possible.

3DownNation has been unveiling the CFL’s highest-paid players from each position group. We’ve already covered quarterbacks, receivers, offensive linemen, defensive linemen, linebackers and defensive backs. We wrap up with the specialists.

“Hard money” is a CFL term that refers to any portion of a contract that is paid even if a player is hurt. This includes base salary, signing bonuses, roster bonuses, housing allowances, travel allowances, and training allowances. Marketing money, which is officially called “non-football-related services,” isn’t always guaranteed, though we’ve decided to include it in hard money for this series.

Any additional components — often referred to as “playtime” or “performance incentives” — are outlined in part or in full in the paragraph accompanying each player. These bonuses are often tied to how much a player sees the field, produces yardage, scores a touchdown, makes tackles, or whether or not they’re named an all-star.

“N” denotes National players (ie. Canadians), “A” denotes American players, and “G” denotes Global players.

1) Sean Whyte, B.C. Lions (N)

Hard money: $140,000

Maximum value: $143,000

The back-to-back runner-up for Most Outstanding Special Teams Player received a $30,000 bonus shortly after signing his new deal in B.C. and will make another $10,000 in marketing money. The 39-year-old can also collect incentives of $1,000 for a divisional all-star selection and $2,000 for an All-CFL nod.

2) Rene Paredes, Calgary Stampeders (N)

Hard money: $125,500

Maximum value: $134,500

Paredes has two years remaining on his contract but is on the record saying this will be his final season. He took home a $23,500 signing bonus and will receive another $20,000 in marketing money, plus up to $6,000 in all-star and award incentives. The 39-year-old can also earn $3,000 if he is good on over 90 percent of his field goals.

3) Brett Lauther, Saskatchewan Roughriders (N)

Hard money: $123,000

Maximum value: $134,000

The pride of Truro, N.S. received a $25,000 bonus on February 1 and will make another $10,000 when he reports to training camp. Lauther will also earn $3,000 in marketing money and can collect up to $6,000 in escalating all-star and award incentives, plus a $5,000 bump if he is over 88 percent next season with a minimum of 30 attempts.

4) Lewis Ward, Ottawa Redblacks (N)

Hard money: $122,500

Maximum value: $136,400

Ward collected a $20,000 bonus shortly after signing with the Redblacks and will make another $7,500 in marketing money. The 32-year-old is also entitled to $300 every time he perform 51 percent or more of the total kicking duties in a game and $2,500 if he connects on 90 percent of field goals with a minimum of 40 attempts, plus $6,000 in standard all-star and award incentives.

5) Marc Liegghio, Hamilton Tiger-Cats (N)

Hard money: $116,500

Maximum value: $122,300

The man they call “Legs” got an $11,000 signing bonus to remain in The Hammer and will make another $12,500 in marketing money off the cap. He gets a $100 bump every time he has to handle all three kicking duties and will get a $1,000 bonus for surpassing 88 percent and 90 percent on field goals with a minimum of 30 attempts, plus $2,000 if he is over 85 percent from outside of 40 yards on at least 19 attempts.

6) Sergio Castillo, Winnipeg Blue Bombers (A)

Hard money: $115,000

Maximum value: $135,000

The highest-paid American on this list, Castillo received a $30,000 signing bonus to remain in Winnipeg. He can make another $5,000 for being over 84 percent on field goals, $1,000 for a divisional all-star selection, $2,000 for an All-CFL, and $2,000 each for a divisional or league award win – with a maximum of three in each category.

7) Lirim Hajrullahu, Toronto Argonauts (N)

Hard money: $107,500

Maximum value: $136,000

Hajrullahu received a $10,000 offseason bonus on February 1 and will make another $10,000 when he plays his first snap this season. He’ll get $500 for every game he is asked to handle all kicking duties, $2,500 for finishing top three in net punting with a minimum of 50 attempts or field goal percentage with a minimum of 30 attempts, $1,500 for leading the CFL in scoring, plus $1,000 for a divisional all-star spot and $2,000 if he is named All-CFL.

8) Jose Maltos, Montreal Alouettes (G)

Hard money: $99,000

Maximum value $99,000

Maltos became something CFL teams have long searched for last year – a reliable Global placekicker. Details are scarce as to the mechanics of his contract but he is currently slated to be the starter in Montreal following David Cote’s retirement.

9) Richie Leone, Ottawa Redblacks (A)

Hard money: $95,000

Maximum value: $119,000

The punter market has been horribly deflated by the constant stream of Global draft picks coming in at league minimum and Leone currently stands at the top. He got a $5,000 signing bonus and $10,000 in marketing money to re-sign in Ottawa, with bonuses of $1,000 and $2,000 if he leads either the division of league in net punting with a minimum of 50 attempts. He also has the ability to make $500 for every game he handles all field goal responsibilities – just so long as he makes every kick. If he has 30 field goal attempts on the season, he can make $1,000 for going 80 percent, $2,000 for 85 percent, and $3,000 for 90 percent. Those are on top of standard all-star and award bonuses of up to $6,000.

10) Cody Grace, Edmonton Elks (G)

Hard money: $92,000

Maximum value: $105,000

Grace received a $5,000 signing bonus to join the Elks in free agency, a move that was as much for his veteran presence as a holder as it was for his punting ability. The Aussie will make $2,500 each for leading the division or league in punting with a minimum of 30 attempts. He also has one of the most intriguing incentives in the entire CFL, with an $8,000 bump if he is listed on the game day roster as the backup quarterback and sees action on 20 snaps.