The 2025 Canadian quarterback class has a chance to be the best in history.

Depending on who you ask among CFL general managers and head coaches, some agree it’s the top group to simultaneously come out from the collegiate ranks, while others believe it’s a high-end pool but don’t want to go as far as crowing it the best ever.

It’s clear Oakville, Ont. native Kurtis Rourke from Indiana University and London, Ont. native Taylor Elgersma from Wilfrid Laurier University have separated themselves from the pack, though Université de Montréal QB Jonathan Sénécal and Université Laval product Arnaud Desjardins are both Vanier Cup champions with the former winning the Hec Crighton Trophy in a dream 2023 season.

Burlington, Ont. native Keagan Hall produced a sensational senior year at McMaster University in 2024, while Texas native Garrett Rooker, who will count as a Canadian in the CFL due to his U Sports experience, has played at a high level with the University of British Columbia. University of Manitoba product Jackson Tachinski used his dual-threat abilities to lead the Bisons to a 7-1 regular season record in 2024.

Starting west and moving east, 3DownNation posed Canadian QB class questions to each Canadian Football League team.

B.C. Lions’ general manager Ryan Rigmaiden

Do you believe it’s the best Canadian quarterback class in CFL Draft history?

“I think it is. You look at the talent at the top with Kurtis and Taylor and not only are these guys terrific players, but they’re getting NFL attention as well — that hasn’t happened in my time. In my 15 years, top to bottom, this is one of the most talented classes, and also with the quarterbacks specifically, it certainly is.”

What can Canadian quarterbacks do to earn more respect from American coaches and talent evaluators?

“From an evaluation standpoint, whether it’s in the United States or in Canada, there’s always going to be a level of competition question. I think you have to look at the player, you have to look at his abilities, you have to look at his production, you have to look at his makeup, and then you have to be honest with yourself on what type of calibre players that he played.”

“Would there be this much scrutiny around Taylor if he played at a Power 4 school? I don’t think so, but I think they’re valuable questions to ask. It’s about each team’s process of how you move forward to get your evaluation and make sure it’s a correct one.”

“These guys have both checked the boxes with everything they’ve been asked to do, going to the next level, so to speak — Senior Bowl with Taylor, he played at the play-in game at the Tropical Bowl. Kurtis, how he elevated Indiana places that they’ve never gone. When things were at their highest, when things meant the most, both of these guys have answered the call.”

“We’ve had tremendous success with Nathan. We don’t have any problem bringing in a Canadian quarterback and both these guys are in that category.”

Does having a Canadian starting quarterback incentive you to draft a Canadian backup QB?

“It’s icing on the cake. You’re going to bring in the best players possible. If you can bring in a talented Canadian to where, God forbid, if Nathan should ever go down, we don’t have to change the ratio because we’ve got a Canadian backing him up, I think that’s a big advantage. We’re going to bring in the best guys possible.”

B.C. Lions’ head coach Buck Pierce

Do you believe it’s the best Canadian quarterback class in CFL Draft history?

“They didn’t just become great in university, it’s something that they’ve worked at. Kudos to all the coaches and the growth of the Canadian quarterback. When you look at those guys, you put their tape on, it gets you excited, and you’ll see the talent and the growth.”

What can Canadian quarterbacks do to earn more respect from American coaches and talent evaluators?

“You put those guys with any quarterbacks in this coming draft, you look at the way that they can throw, you look at the way they can move, their production, and they’re right up there.”

Edmonton Elks’ general manager Ed Hervey

Do you believe it’s the best Canadian quarterback class in CFL Draft history?

“When you’re talking about the quarterback talent, I think that it is one group that we’ve seen that has a little bit more talent than we’ve seen in the past of guys that are going to potentially get an opportunity. I can’t disagree with you that as far as talent and potential, it is there.”

“There’s a young man [Taylor Elgersma] that’s getting some NFL looks, but I always wait to see what guys do when they actually get to the next level. I think that, for me, has always been the fair assessment of a player.”

Does having a Canadian starting quarterback incentive you to draft a Canadian backup QB?

“When we discussed the draft and we discussed what the possibilities of drafting a quarterback are, it’s going to fall into who the best player is for us. It does not exclude us from drafting a quarterback. Based on the talent that’s there, anything is possible. We’re in a position where we can make that choice and feel quite good about it if we were to do that.”

Calgary Stampeders’ head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson

Do you believe it’s the best Canadian quarterback class in CFL Draft history?

“It’s pretty good. In the NFL too, the passing game, receivers, there’s more passing, better players, more opportunity.”

“The guys are good players. Happy to see that the guys at the combine were not only quite good players, but they’re draft eligible. In the past, we’ve had to bring in quarterbacks for the combine that aren’t even draft-eligible. It’s a good group and a lot of good players out there.”

Saskatchewan Roughriders’ general manager Jeremy O’Day

Do you believe it’s the best Canadian quarterback class in CFL Draft history?

“I don’t know if I’m that old, but I think it’s a pretty darn good one. I would say it’s got to be up there towards the top. I don’t know if it’s the best, but it certainly could be.”

Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ general manager Kyle Walters

Do you believe it’s the best Canadian quarterback class in CFL Draft history?

“I would say yes. When you’re going through all the draft work and you start talking about who’s an NFL guy and who’s going to get NFL looks, which could affect where they get drafted in the CFL, I don’t recall where two quarterbacks are in that discussion. It looks like the top Canadians in this draft we might not know when we’re going to see them, I don’t recall ever saying or remembering that two of them are quarterbacks, so this is very unique draft year. I think it’s awesome for the Canadians and that position.”

What can Canadian quarterbacks do to earn more respect from American coaches and talent evaluators?

“Just playing well. I don’t know that it’s respect, it’s going out there and having a heck of a year and showing that, whether you’re Canadian or American, good football is going to get you noticed by professional evaluators either north or south of the border. Just go out there and play good football.”

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ general manager Ted Goveia

Do you believe it’s the best Canadian quarterback class in CFL Draft history?

“I think the argument could be made for sure that it’s the best class. Teams are throwing the ball, a lot of U Sports teams are running a lot of CFL concepts, so these players are better acclimated coming out. I’ve been impressed across the board, looking at a number of quarterbacks, including some of the guys that aren’t even the higher profile guys, it’s a good group.”

Hamilton Tiger-Cats’ head coach Scott Milanovich

Do you believe it’s the best Canadian quarterback class in CFL Draft history?

“I would agree. I don’t have as many years in the league as Teddy, but it’s the best one I’ve seen thus far.”

What can Canadian quarterbacks do to earn more respect from American coaches and talent evaluators?

“I think that’s happening. Two of our nine teams, as of right now, have Canadian starters going into the new year. I think with the better coaching they’re getting, it seems that they’re getting more opportunities at some of the NCAA schools, and they’re getting better coaching at the U Sports level.”

Toronto Argonauts’ head coach Ryan Dinwiddie

Do you believe it’s the best Canadian quarterback class in CFL Draft history?

“Yeah, no question. The one year with [Michael] O’Connor I really dug in deep on him, I thought he had a chance. I think both quarterbacks [Kurtis Rourke and Taylor Elgersma] really got a chance to play in our league and I think both will get an opportunity in the NFL. I don’t think we’ll see them for a few years, if they do end up playing in the CFL. I think both of them are big, tall, athletic, strong arms, can play off script, can throw from a phone booth, but also escape out of the pocket and create.”

What can Canadian quarterbacks do to earn more respect from American coaches and talent evaluators?

“I think those two guys were great examples. I think that [Elgersma] might bring some more attention up north to the U Sports level for some of these quarterbacks. I think they’ve got to continue to develop, keep working”

“Look at Taylor, he was really green when he came into our camp, right out of hockey, didn’t know much about football. Then he goes and plays quarterback, you got to know what everybody’s doing, so that’s a lot of learning. He came in and we could see the physical traits, needed to clean up some mechanics, but you could see it. He slowly developed, slowly started slowing down for him on the field. He got a lot of reps in our camp and he didn’t look out of place by any means. I think some of the CIS quarterbacks are taking it to a new level and we recognize that in our league.”

Ottawa Redblacks’ general manager Shawn Burke

Do you believe it’s the best Canadian quarterback class in CFL Draft history?

“Definitely think it’s a strong class. I think when you look at it, the investment our league’s made in the quarterback program, you’re seeing some of the dividends of that, and it’s exciting to see these guys get an opportunity.”

“Taylor is being highlighted at a level with Senior Bowl and his Buffalo pro day. Kurtis without saying the national stage he was on. What they’ve done for their programs and who they are as leaders and who they are on film, it’s exciting.”

Ottawa Redblacks’ head coach Bob Dyce

Do you believe it’s the best Canadian quarterback class in CFL Draft history?

“I would say it’s right up there, if not the best. I think it’s a credit to Canadian football, the young Canadian coaches who are out there and have helped develop this group, like Shawn said, the CFL program. To see a group of this talent is fantastic.”

Montreal Alouettes’ general manager Danny Maciocia

Do you believe it’s the best Canadian quarterback class in CFL Draft history?

“History? Oh boy, I don’t know if I’m ready to say history because I haven’t been around that long. I would attempt to say it’s as good a class that I’ve been exposed to since I’ve been earning a living in the CFL. This is a pretty intriguing class, they’ve had a ton of success with their respective programs. I’m a firm believer that they’ve had a direct impact not only with their respective programs, but also the position that they play. They brought some awareness that Canadians could be successful playing the quarterback position.”

“We’re going to have an opportunity to evaluate them accordingly and then we will take the decisions that are best suited for the Montreal Alouettes.”

Montreal Alouettes’ head coach Jason Maas

What can Canadian quarterbacks do to earn more respect from American coaches and talent evaluators?

“I don’t know that it’s necessarily the American coaches they need respect from. Playing at a high level, at any level, is what every player that’s not in the CFL needs to do. When I’m watching film, I notice everybody. I could be watching one guy and another guy stands out because the plays he’s making. At the quarterback position: smart, accurate, and tough — if you’re displaying those three things, I don’t care where you play or what nationality you are, I can tell whether you can play or not.”

“We know the Canadian guys that stayed in U Sports played an extremely high level and I think we all have a lot of respect for the U Sports level of competition. Is there a difference with Rourke playing down in Indiana in the Big 10? Sure there is, but all three [Elgersma, Senecal, and Rourke] display those three attributes I talked about, and you have to be able to do that whatever level you are. Then whatever opportunity you get from there, you go to a combine, you go to something invited, now it’s apples to apples, you can compare it.

“I don’t know that they can do any more than what they’ve done. You can only control the controllables for yourself. All three of them have displayed that and done that at an extremely high level. Now it’s a matter of opportunity and then meeting that opportunity with a good result.”