Montreal Carabins Jonathan Sénécal has CFL quarterback attributes: Jason Maas

Université de Montréal quarterback Jonathan Sénécal has the traits to be a Canadian Football League passer, according to Alouettes’ head coach Jason Maas.

Intelligence, accuracy and toughness are attributes Maas looks for first when evaluating quarterbacks. After spending time with Sénécal during training camp last year, the 49-year-old knows he checks those boxes.

“He also played and stayed healthy throughout his career for the most part and you’ve got to be able to do that,” Maas said.

“He’s attentive in meetings. I know he knew what he was doing while he was there. He got very few reps, but the reps he did get, he took advantage of these opportunities.”

Sénécal produced his best statistical season in 2024, completing 71.5 percent of his passes for 2,320 yards with 15 touchdowns against six interceptions in eight regular season games. The dual-threat QB ran 27 times for 278 yards, 10.3 per carry, with three touchdowns.

During his Hec Crighton Trophy-winning year in 2023, Sénécal completed 69.6 percent of his passes for 2,215 yards with 15 touchdowns against four interceptions in eight regular season games. He ran 34 times for 394 yards, 11.6 per carry, with six touchdowns. The Mirabel, Que. native led the Carabins to the 58th Vanier Cup championship that season and earned the game’s MVP honours.

The 25-year-old aims to translate his U Sports success into a professional football career. The six-foot, 201-pound QB has athletic measurables to compete at the pro level. He recorded a 4.68 laser-timed 40-yard dash, 4.08 short shuttle, 7.14 three-cone, 34.5-inch vertical and nine-foot, nine-and-seven-eighths-inch broad jump at the CFL Combine.

“I think it’s very difficult to play quarterback in this league. Once you get in there, you’ve got to prove it and do it. I think the sky’s the limit for anybody that makes the most of a first opportunity in our league, I think they only get better. I’m not opposed to thinking to anybody, let alone a Jonathan Sénécal, couldn’t start in our league,” Maas said.

Alouettes’ general manager Danny Maciocia has a unique perspective when it comes to Sénécal as he recruited him during his time as Carabins head coach. Sénécal accepted a scholarship to the University of Connecticut to start his collegiate career. He transferred north of the border to Montreal in 2020 after Maciocia had become the Als’ GM.

“I’m pretty fortunate because we’ve got a head coach that’s played the position at a very high level. We’ve got an offensive coordinator that’s a Hall of Famer and one of the best that’s ever done it. I’ve had the good fortune to coach a couple along the way,” Maciocia said.

The 57-year-old Maciocia believes his team has enough expertise internally to thoroughly evaluate quarterbacks. Whether Sénécal can be a three-down league starter will be a question the Alouettes answer for themselves behind closed doors leading into the CFL Draft.