Canadian QB prospect Kurtis Rourke believes healthy return for NFL training camp a ‘realistic possibility’

Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke is in the midst of rehabbing from offseason ACL surgery but believes he could be ready to begin training camp with whatever NFL team drafts him.

“It really is day-by-day but talking to my doctors, my surgeons, training camp is definitely a realistic possibility now,” Rourke told the media at the 2025 NFL Combine in Indianapolis. “I’m thankfully progressing pretty well and so training camp is my goal, and I think I’ll be able to hit that for sure.”

The Oakville, Ont. native underwent ACL revision surgery on January 8 to repair a ligament that he previously tore late in the 2022 season. He was again diagnosed with a partial tear in the summer before his final college campaign but was medically cleared, eventually fully tearing it during fall camp.

Nevertheless, Rourke played the entire 2024 season with the injury, leading Indiana University to a berth in the College Football Playoff while wearing a brace on his right knee. He threw for 3,042 yards, 29 touchdowns, and five interceptions, missing just one game due to a broken thumb that also required surgery to repair.

“I was healthy enough to play, and that’s all that mattered to me,” Rourke said of the decision. “I wanted to make sure I gave it everything I had this year, especially it being my last year, and if I was feeling great, I was going to play no matter what was going on. Thanks to the whole training staff for helping me get through all my injuries. I’m just happy I got through the season.”

The six-foot-five, 230-pound pivot started his collegiate career with a five-year run with the Ohio University where he threw for 7,651 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions while running for 828 yards and 11 scores. He was named the Mid-American Conference’s Most Valuable Player in 2022, the same season he first injured his knee.

He credits his older brother, current B.C. Lions’ QB Nathan Rourke, for sparking his passion for football and helping to get him his first opportunity south of the border.

“He was a big part in getting my foot in the door when I went to Ohio. Ohio was my only offer, and largely because Nathan was a success at Ohio then,” Rourke said of his star CFL sibling. “I just needed that one opportunity and he was a big part of that. He’s been there for me in every part of my life, and I continue to watch him succeed in everything and every level he’s at. I’m glad that he’s in my corner at all times.”

Rourke followed in his brother’s footsteps by winning the Jon Cornish Trophy in 2024 as the top Canadian player in the NCAA. His performance after transferring to the Hoosiers also earned him second-team All-Big Ten honours, while being named a finalist for the Manning Award and finishing ninth in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

The 24-year-old signal-caller is the top-ranked prospect in the 2025 CFL Draft but is projected to be selected on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL Draft. He was one of just two Canadians invited to Indianapolis and is continuing to lean on Nathan as he meets with prospective NFL teams.

“He wasn’t able to go to the Combine, so I’m kind of filling him in on what it’s like. But he’s been through this,” Rourke said. “It’s great to have an older brother who’s succeeded at the highest level himself. Just being able to bounce things off of him and kind of just talking through with him has been really helpful.”

Rourke is not expected to participate in the on-field workout at Lucas Oil Stadium on Saturday while continuing his rehab. He has a simple message for the NFL evaluators he’s talked to since proving he could produce against big-time college competition.

“If I did that on a torn ACL and a broken thumb, imagine what I can do when I’m fully healthy.”

The 2025 NFL Draft will run from April 24 to 26 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Training camps across the league will begin starting July 16.