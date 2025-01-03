Indiana Hoosiers QB Kurtis Rourke played 2024 NCAA season with torn ACL

Canadian quarterback Kurtis Rourke will undergo ACL revision surgery on Wednesday, January 8, according to his agent Casey Muir.

3DownNation has confirmed Rourke re-tore his ACL in August and played the entire 2024 season with that injury. He previously tore his ACL late in the 2022 season while at Ohio University. The 24-year-old produced at a high level for the University of Indiana Hoosiers while wearing a brace on his right knee.

The six-foot-five, 230-pound pivot threw for 3,042 yards, 29 touchdowns, and five interceptions while leading the Hoosiers to an 11-2 record and the program’s first appearance in the College Football Playoff. He was named second-team All-Big Ten, a finalist for the Manning Award, and finished ninth in voting for the Heisman Trophy.

The Oakville, Ont. native started his collegiate career with a five-year run with the Ohio Bobcats where he threw for 7,651 yards, 50 touchdowns, and 16 interceptions while running for 828 yards and 11 scores. He was named the Mid-American Conference’s Most Valuable Player in 2022.

Rourke’s the top-ranked prospect in the 2025 CFL Draft but he’s expected to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft. He accepted an invite to the East West Shrine Bowl scheduled for Thursday, January 30 in Arlington, TX but won’t be able to physically participate.

He’ll do everything possible from a physical standpoint through the NFL Draft process while recovering from his ACL procedure. Scouts and coaches can watch his tape and see Rourke’s an NFL quarterback. He’s expected to interview well and display his football IQ. NFL evaluators will respect him proving his toughness playing through a torn ACL.